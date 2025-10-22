Steal Alert: 15% off Spier & Mackay’s Chunky Merino Shawl Collar Cardigans

To say prices are on the rise in the style world would be an understatement.

YET… last year Spier’s famous all merino chunky shawl collar cardigans had a full MSRP of $198.

This year, they’re $188.

And through today they’re 15% off during an “up to 20% off” select items fall sale.

100% Australian merino wool in a chunky knit. Double-knit collar for that extra “hug” around your traps. Not a cheap sweater by any stretch. They’re a splurge for sure. But they don’t go on sale that often, and thus, they’re still very much worth a steal alert. Because they’re that good.

They’re handsome. They’re also cozy. And FWIW, the one I (the Joe guy) picked up during the pandemic has held up remarkably well despite seeing immense amounts of use during fall, winter, and spring. I never put it in storage, and will sometimes even wear it on the occasional cool summer night… if one of those actually comes to be.

No code needed. 15% off should happen once you put one of these in your cart.

That’s all. Carry on.

P.S. The size shown at the very top of the post is a medium on 5’10″/185.

P.P.S. Don’t hang your sweaters. Spier has them on hangers in some of their product shots, but that’s probably just because they look better on the screen that way. Fold them. Gravity will stretch them out over time if you put it on a hanger.