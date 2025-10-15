One Sale, Four Outfits: Brooks Brothers 37% off Friends and Family

Why anyone would want to wear only clothes mainly from one store, I don’t know. BUT. It does make for a fun experiment, especially when it comes to showing the versatility of some classic (or even trendy-ish) pieces. Or maybe you already have similar gear, and this can act as inspiration.

Here’s five clickable outfits with foundations pulled from the soon expiring Brooks Brothers Friends and Family event. It’s 30% off for everyone, and an additional 10% off for members. So if you’re willing to create an account (if you don’t have one already), then the total percentage off MSRP is 37%. And that’s quite good for Brooks Brothers. You may be able to snag 40% off during their 1-day category specific sales around the holidays, or get a greater percentage off during major bulk buy events (like a “buy two suits” deal). But other than that, 37% seems pretty good, even if the final prices are still a stretch for many of us (Target or Old Navy they are not.)

Sharp but not stuffy

Brooks Brothers

Explorer Line Italian Wool Suit Jacket +

Matching Trousers = $564.48 ($896)

Stretch Supima Cotton Non-Iron Dress Shirt – $80.64 ($128)

Made in Italy Pocket Square – $47.25 ($75)

Merino Blend Socks – $12.28 ($19.50)

Salinger Bluchers – $156.24 ($248)

Italian Leather Dress Belt – $61.74 ($98)



Others

Tissot Gets Powermatic 80 – $479.97 ($895)

Travel Day

Brooks Brothers

Performance Series Blazer Jacket – $250.75 ($398)

Performance Series Long-Sleeve Zip-Neck Polo – $80.64 ($128)

Textured Leather Chukkas – $179.99 ($449)

1818 Textured Leather Belt – $61.74 ($98)

Merino Blend Socks – $12.28 ($19.50)

Made in the USA Leather Duffel – $628.74 ($998)

Others

Huckberry PROOF EDC Pants – $51 FINAL ($128)

Timex GMT – $152.90

Parent Teacher Conference

Brooks Brothers

Performance Series Blazer Jacket – $250.75 ($398)

Stretch Non-Iron OCBD – $74.30 ($128)

Smathers & Branson Stainless Steel Needlepoint Flask – $71.19 ($79)

(kidding. sorta.)

The Richmond Pant – $93.24 ($148)

Merino Blend Socks – $12.28 ($19.50)

Suede Chukkas – $179.99 ($449) review here

1818 Textured Leather Belt – $61.74 ($98)



Others

Invicta 1953 Automatic – $124

It’s a beautiful day… in the neighborhood

Brooks Brothers

Ribbed Cotton Shawl Collar Cardigan – $124.74 ($198)

Cotton-Wool Blend Waffle Knit Henley – $93.24 ($148)

The Richmond Pant – $93.24 ($148)

Suede Sneakers – $80.99 ($150)

Wool-Blend Socks – $15.43 ($24.50)

Classic Suede Belt – $80.64 ($128)



Others

WMP Polarized Sunglasses – $45

Timex Weekender – $39.24



The 30% off + additional 10% off for members Brooks Brothers F&F Event is set to end Wednesday 10/15/25.