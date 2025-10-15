Most Wanted Affordable Style – October 2025

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Pretty nice price as suede/leather jackets can get exceptionally expensive. From Bespoke Post’s own “Line of Trade” brand. Genuine goat suede, articulated elbows, riveted reinforcements, double needle stitching.

Netted a rare 5/5 on our world-famous/universally respected A.R.S.E. scoring system. It is exceedingly difficult to find good quality, good looking, well made dress shoes in the $150-$225 price range. So much of the market is either cheap junk, or eye-wateringly expensive luxury nonsense. Blame the aggressively unpleasant, dichotomous, “K” shaped economy. Yet these brogue cap toes from Spier hit the middle ground, they look really good, and have lots of details many will appreciate. Full review from our shoe expert Adam can be foudn here.

Like J. Crew’s knit “seaboard” shirts, only these cost less. Knit instead of woven, so more flex and some squish. Note that J. Crew’s seaboard shirts are a cotton poly blend, whereas Target’s cheaper version of this style are a poly/rayon/spandex mix.

J. Crew’s excellent Dock Peacoats are back for another season with their perfectly placed chest-high handwarmer pockets, 80% wool / 20% nylon fabric, and PrimaLoft insulation. But as they’re a brand new arrival, they’re pegged to full price. So many of us will hold out for a sale. And a hero. Holding out for a hero and a sale.

Sold via Target. As the weather turns cold and the skies start spitting and sleeting and snowing, we head indoors. Either solo, or for gatherings big and small. So having a decent looking seat (or two) to offer any guests is kinda a must for living spaces. Especially if your friends are the type to drop by unannounced and stand in the doorway for like 25 minutes shooting the breeze despite repeated invites by you for them to actually come in & sit down, because they have a doorway to lean on, and you’re just awkwardly standing there in your living room, wishing for, I dunno, a podium to magically appear in front of you. These chairs are cheap, ship free, and look modern enough without getting weird. And they look comfortable. So yeah, those surprise guests might actually come in and sit down… without you having to yell at them.

52% polyester, 40% wool, 8% “other” fibers. And they never tell you what those “other” fibers are. Probably meteorite. Anyway, those look good. Currently 55% off MSRP with the stacking 40% + addit. 25% off deals. A sixty percent off promo would drop them to $120.

