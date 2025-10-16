52% off GAP, Ledbury Anniversary Sale, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Net percentage off MSRP is 52% as long as you use that YOURS code. Pretty, pretty good for GAP. Styles are basic, but that’s what GAP does well.

Full original Top 10 style picks can be found here. Just in case you forgot… one of the two big annual Allen Edmonds sales is still running. A reminder that this is only one of a few times a year you can get icons like their Park Avenue or Strand for any sort of significant discount (Factory 2nds or clearance colors not withstanding). Word is this is scheduled to run through the 27th. That may change though.

Charles Trywhitt does much more than just shirts, and their sweaters are a particular highlight. Nicer feeling construction than bargain sweaters, and the merino they use is nice. Standard V Necks and Half Zips in all merino can usually be found for less at other brands, but a full zip or shawl collar cardigan for $50 off might just hit all the marks.

Yeah, you gotta trip that $150 threshold. Which means almost always buying two shirts. But to some of us (my hand is raised) Ledbury is the best in the business. Their fabrics, much more precise MTO program, and the fact that they look perfect with the top button undone (a slightly lowered 2nd button means they don’t look too uptight yet don’t look too chesty) all combine to make splurge worthy shirts. They do other stuff too, but their flagship white and light blue fine twills with semi spread or hidden button down collars are something to behold. And yes, you’ll pay for it, but you’ll now be paying 30% less as long as your purchase is more than $150.

It’s a very, very limited selection. Yet when J. Crew hits 50% off, it’s usually on stuff that’s final sale. Not the case here. No experience with their merino polos. Unclear if they’re a lay flat to dry or tumble dry. Guessing it’s the former. Could be wrong.

Also worth a mention: