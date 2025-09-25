Style News: Timex just released a $1,050 Swiss Dive Watch

What’s in a name?

In this case, perhaps, everything.

The styling is interesting (skeletonized case??) and not just another heritage homage.

It’s Swiss made, has a sporty but not gigantic 41mm case diameter, and the movement is automatic (multiple sources are saying the movement is a Catena Caliber SA-100 which has 36-38 hours of power reserve.)

Water resistance is 200m, the crystal is sapphire, the dial’s enamel, and the bezel insert is ceramic.

It even has quick release pins on the bracelet so swapping that out for a strap when you want is super easy.

Also easy is sizing the bracelet, as it’s one of those fancy self-adjustable options, where a jeweler’s screwdriver or hammer/pin-remover isn’t necessary to change the length. The links are spring loaded, so you just use your fingers to pull and twist, and that’s how you remove links to adjust the fit.

But it says Timex on the dial. Not Hamilton, not Tissot, not Christopher Ward. And certainly not Omega or Rolex.

Four figures is a lot of money. A lot of money.

Does the Timex name, even if it is branded smartly (and quietly), put a drag on what appears to be an overall home run of a wristwatch?

We’ll keep an eye on stock levels. Maybe it sells out immediately.

Maybe it lingers and one day goes on sale.

Feels like it could go either way.