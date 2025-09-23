Most Wanted Affordable Style – September 2025

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

From Huckberry’s own in-house line of boots made in Leon Mexico. Goodyear welted. Mini lug Vibram sole. Available in either the brown leather shade shown above, or a reallllllly good looking chestnut suede. A new arrival, and one of multiple models Rhodes just released for the coming seasons.

Shipped and sold by Amazon at post time. Watch prices have noticeably gone up this year, across almost all brands. So to now get a Orient Bambino 38 for ~$200 is truly a decent price. That and as we head into the darker months, we’ll all be wearing more black than we were during Spring and Summer. Which means matching one’s black shoes to one’s belt and watch strap. Hard to get more handsome than this classic. It looks like it costs way more. And at 38mm, it’s sized down but not teeny. Also looks great on a brown leather strap, but as the stock strap doesn’t come with quick release pins, you’ll need a spring-bar tool for swap outs. 20mm lug width is as common as it gets though, so if you do want to transition to straps with quick release pins, that’ll be easy.

Seventy bucks off and not final sale yet. Ships/returns for free. That thing looks pretty casual-secret-agent if such a thing can exist. Even with the hidden micro-floral pattern under the pocket flaps. 65% Cotton, 35% Nylon. A little sleeker and cleaner looking than a standard cotton M65 style field jacket.

The Murph is a favorite for its classic good looks and versatility, but for years it was only sold on a leather strap. To see it now offered off the shelf on a stainless steel 3-link bracelet AND the bracelets themselves are now being sold individually for those who bought a Murph long ago… well that’s a welcome development and then some.

Sixty bucks less than The GOAT from Spier. The GOAT is the GOAT for a reason, but if you don’t want to spend quite as much yet you still want 100% merino and a thick shawl collar, then these may be just the Hygge ticket.

Want more most wanted? Click here for the top 5 most wanted lists from previous months.