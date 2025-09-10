10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – Caps, Quarter Zips, & Goodfellow Clearance Picks

Proof that style doesn’t have to cost a fortune. It’s our monthly list of ten picks, each individually costing less than seventy five bucks. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

J. Crew mainline’s stretch washed chinos have legions of fans. But they’re $98, and almost never go on sale. J. Crew Factory to the rescue. Slim, Straight, or Athletic Slim fits. Yes they’re pretty much always on sale, but 50% off is truly good for JCF. For them, 40% off feels standard. Half off is good. Anything more generous than that is special.

A camel colored merino v-neck sweater

Because along with gray, navy, and black, camel is as versatile as it gets for merino sweaters. And as shown above, it can dress down a charcoal suit when worn over a crisp white dress shirt and no tie. If you’ve got a suit, it’s probably charcoal (which is good for job interviews, weddings, and funerals). Wear it with a dress shirt and lightweight, camel colored merino sweater. You’ll look razor sharp while not looking overly business-y.

A spy mystery with an Agatha Christie feel dripping in Ocean’s 11 aesthetic. Directed by Steven Soderberg (who also did Ocean’s 11) with music by David Holmes (who ALSO did Ocean’s 11). It’s so stylish that there are plenty of moments where it slides into giggle-worthy self-aware satire. You’re in on the joke, they’re in on the joke, and it’s still an immense amount of eye candy. Which means the above, super-tense music driven trailer is hilariously unreflective of the actual tone of the movie. Yeah it’s a thriller. But it’s not some gritty nail-biter. Mostly.

Knit. Not woven like a regular dress shirt. So it’ll have a softer drape. Hidden button down collar. On clearance. Lots of sizes.

Back for another season. A Huckberry best seller. They’re the perfect weight (not too thick, not too thin), keep you warm, and come in a bunch of different colors. Blend of acrylic, wool, nylon, and spandex.

Not cheap, but they’re the closest thing you’ll find to lululemon’s super-expensive metal vent tech half zips. And now that we’ve hit long-sleeve workout weather, you may be in the market. Slim fit without being compression. Breathes great, anti-odor, and the zipper and collar are super nice (not wimpy or cheap feeling at all). Moves extraordinarily well. Ships/returns for free as it’s from Dick’s in-house VRST athletic brand.

Neutral, comfortable, and presently dirt cheap through the mall-regular retailer Finish Line. Free shipping doesn’t kick in until $75, so unless you pick up multiple pairs (they have lots of colors) or something else, you’ll have to spend an extra ten bucks to get them to your door. Shown above is the “light orewood” brown/black combination. It leans heavily grayish taupe, but still has some very light brown undertones to the suede. Wear them with dark wash denim (beware “crocking” on light suede), cords, and earth tone chinos. A size 10.5 fits my normally 10.5 D/borderline wide feet great, right out of the box.

More Target Goodfellow clearance. Not full performance fabric like their golf-pants, but instead a cotton based blend mixed specifically for extra comfort: 64% Cotton, 5% Recycled Cotton, 27% Recycled Polyester, 4% Spandex.

Weather’s here. Are your shoes ready? This stuff is great. It somehow sprays on more evenly than cheaper waterproofing sprays, and I have yet to find a pair of shoes it permanently darkens the color of (YMMV, so always test it out on a small part of the shoe first.) I’ve used it on expensive leather, cheap leather, nice plush suede, and thin cheap suede. It also dries fast and won’t leave your shoes stinking like a chemical fire.

Works out to $21.33 per tee. Super soft tri-blend fabric. Heather Grey, Coal, Sea Blue Heather. Gustin is a pre-order model, so you front up the cash first, if the campaign hits 100% they’ll close down pre-orders, and then they get to work on making the goods. And as this campaign is at 97% at post time, now’s the time to get in if you’re interested. Estimated ship date is November.

For other Best Bets under $75 from previous months, click here.