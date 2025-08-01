1 Sale, 5 Outfits: J. Crew 30% off select full, Up to extra 60% off Final Sale

Why anyone would want to wear only clothes mainly from one store, I don’t know. BUT. It does make for a fun experiment, especially when it comes to showing the versatility of some classic (or even trendy-ish) pieces. Or maybe you already have similar gear, and this can act as inspiration. This one’s a “twofer.” Two deals, same ADDTOBAG promo code, which is good for 30% off select full price and an additional (up to) 60% off FINAL sale items. NOTE: While 30% off might not seem like much for J. Crew, it actually is in this new era of rising prices/less sales. Plus there are some bestsellers in this one from them absolutely worth a call out. Code ADDTOBAG is set to expire Monday 8/11/25.

J. Crew:

Lightweight twill chore jacket – $124.59 FINAL ($198)

Relaxed premium-weight cotton T-shirt – $34.65 ($49.50)

Straight-fit stretch chinos – $98

Italian leather belt – $98

Made in Japan Druthers Crew – $20 ($28)

Leather Court Sneakers – $103.60 ($148)



It’s hot. Quite hot.

J. Crew:

Slim Short-sleeve washed linen shirt – $35.19 FINAL ($98)

Braided rope and leather belt – $44.09 FINAL ($69.50)

MacAlister boots in leather – $138.60* ($198) review here

*steal alert. Been a while since these went on sale.



Others:

Old Navy Slim or Straight Fit Tech 5-pockets – $26.99* ($54.99)

*50% off through Wed. 8/6

Cafria Sunglasses (Amazon) – $35

Timex Weekender – $37

Darn Tough Lightweight Merino Blend Socks – $25

J. Crew:

J. Crew Ludlow Traveler Wool Suit Jacket +

Ludlow Traveler Wool Suit Trousers = $496 total (pre-order) ($696)

Bengal Stripe performance stretch dress shirt – $98

Made in the USA Wool tie – $69.50

Bird’s-eye print socks – $13.65 ($19.50)



Others:

Timex GMT 39mm – $189

Champs Nappa Leather Briefcase – $199.97 ($399)

Allen Edmonds Espresso Brown Strands – $179.97 ($425)

Made in Italy Dress Belt – $29.97 ($69.50)

Warm Weather Cocktails / Rehearsal Dinner

J. Crew:

Unstructured Irish Cotton-Linen Jacket – $208.60 ($298)

Irish Cotton-Linen Trousers – $138.60 ($198)

Secret Wash Cotton Poplin Shirt – $68.60 ($98)

Italian Suede Dress Belt – $79.50



Others:

Orient Bambino Dress Watch – $158

Nordstrom Knox Flexible Penny Loafer – $99.95

At the lake

J. Crew:

Irish Linen Shirt – $69.50 ($98)

6” Stretch Swim Trunks – $62.65 ($89.50 )

Suede Lake Shoes – $136.50 ($195)

Others:

Walden Polarized Sunglasses – $64 FINAL ($129)

Invicta 1953 – $128

The 30% off select + Up to an extra 60% off FINAL sale styles code ADDTOBAG is set to expire Monday 8/11/25.