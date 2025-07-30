Style Scenario: Heat Wave – Casual (nothing over $100 edition)

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Some people like summer. Some people find it to be a relentlessly diabolical, stumbling decent into ash. Whichever type you happen to be, stay tuned because over the next few posts we’ll reach into our sartorial ice-box for three looks to help with scorching temps. That said: Be smart. Clearly this stuff isn’t for people working (or simply existing) in extreme heat without shelter. Stay hydrated. Don’t risk it. Please.

The Shirt: Nordstrom White Shadow Botanical Stretch Button-Up – $39.99 ($79.50). Smooth & crisp 45% cotton, 30% nylon, 21% lyocell, 4% spandex fabric in a fun but not obnoxious pattern. Ships and returns for free.

The Shorts: Old Navy Performance “Chino” Shorts – $23.99 ($39.99). Old Navy’s best selling, lululemon-like performance twill shorts in an icy blue shade. Review here.

The Sunglasses: goodr Circle G – $25. Matte, non-slip frame stays put on sweaty noses. Dirt cheap price. Retro keyhole bridge.

The Watch: Timex Men’s Navi XL 41mm – $89. Fabric strap because a sweaty-leather strap can start to smell in a hurry. Dive style with 100m of water resistance because you might want to change into swim trunks and go for a dip later on in the day. Gunmetal case keeps the shine down on ultra-sunny days.

The Shoes: Rothy’s The Ravello Slip On Sneaker – $99 FINAL ($139). Boring? Yeah sorta. Perfect for the dog days of summer? Absolutely. These slip-ons are stupid simple and stupid comfortable. They’re weirdly breathable thanks to the recycled knit uppers, and the cushioning is legit. The fact that they’re machine washable makes them the perfect summer slip-on. And when it finally cools off, you’ll find yourself reaching for them indoors as a perfect at-home “house” shoe.

The Belt: (via Amazon) Multicolored Elastic Woven Belt – $13.99. Cheap. Comfortable. No need or desire for a leather belt on days like this.