Style Scenario: All USA for the 4th of July

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Independence day is fast approaching. For most of us that means a relaxed get together of some sort. Here’s one way to dress down without looking sloppy, all while keeping it 100% ‘murica from head to toe. Stay safe.

The T-Shirt: Made in the USA Flint & Tinder Vintage Slub Pocket Tee – $42. 100% 4.5 oz slub cotton jersey. Garment dyed. Chest pocket to hold important stuff.

The Shorts: American Giant Lightweight Beach Shorts – $95. Perhaps jorts would have been more “American,” but we’ll go with these instead. And unlike jorts, these lightweight shorts will feel substantially better in the heat.

The Ballcap: Ebbets Field US Tour Wool Ballcap – $68. An authentic reproduction of the 1934 U.S. Tour Of Japan which featured the likes of Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, and Lefty Gomez. Hand-sewn from genuine wool baseball cloth. Satin taping with cotton sweatband.

The Watch: VAER C5 Dirty Dozen Ameriquartz – $359. Assembled in the USA with a US built quartz movement at its heart. Available in either a standard 40mm size, or a more traditional/classical (read: small) leaning 36mm.

The Shoes: Rancourt & Co. Baxter Beefroll in Charcoal Grizzly – $238 ($338). Substantive, on sale, made in Maine slip-ons. Extra comfortable Lactae Hevea “Aspen” Outsole.

The Sunglasses: American Optical Saratoga – $210. As classic as it gets from one of the American brands who have been making sunglasses here for decades. Available in either 52mm or 54mm lens widths. Ships and returns for free.