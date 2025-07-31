Dappered

Steal Alert: The Nike Field General for $64

By |

Nordstrom: Nike Field General – $63.75 ($105)

Hey, just in time for the curtain raiser in Canton.

Delivering vintage athletic charm with a modern twist, Nike’s new Field General is an obvious gridiron tweak on their bestselling hard-court “Killshot 2” sneaker line.

And they’re now almost 40% off in the “memeshot” blue swoosh / gum sole color combo…

 

 

 

 

 

 

Look, you’re not gonna break any 40 yard dash records in these things.

But for strolling around, hanging out, or yelling unhelpful observations indiscriminately at large groups of people???

Totally.

They’re buried deep within a quiet extra 25% off select clearance items event at Nordstrom. No, not Nordstrom Rack. Nordstrom. Mainline Nordstrom. So yes, even these ship and return for free. And for context, they’re currently $84 over at Nike. So yeah. Pretty good.

In terms of fit and sizing, our shoe expert recommends trying a half-size up from your true-to-size Brannock measurement.

You can read his full review here.

Extra 25% off select clearance at Nordstrom expires Sunday. Prices are as marked online.

That’s all.

Carry on.

