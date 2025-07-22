Dappered

Steal(?) Alert: Meermin Goodyear Welted Shoes Summer Sale

Meermin Summer ’25 FINAL Sale

Final sale shoes are almost always a terrible idea. If they fit poorly, there’s nothing a tailor can do to tweak the fit to your liking. Painful shoes aren’t worth the time it takes to lace them up. And (say it with me) final sale means no returns or exchanges.

Strong suggestion: Unless you’re already familiar with Meermin, skip this one. And even if you ARE familiar with Meermin, make sure the particular model’s last is to your liking. A last is the form a shoe is built around, which obviously determines the shoe’s shape. How a shoe fits really depends on the last. Meermin explains all of their different last shapes here.

Head here for a review of a pair of Meermin Cap Toe Oxfords built on their Mon last. Adam our shoe expert was impressed with the materials and build quality, but the sizing was off for him and he also noted a possible long break-in-time. Picks below are limited to items that had at least a decent size selection at post time. Also remember that Meermin lists their sizes in UK sizes, so be prepared to do that conversion with the chart they provide on each page.

 

Dress Picks

 

Loafers Picks

 

Boots Picks

The Meermin Summer Final Sale is set to expire Friday at 11:59pm ET, but this stuff can move pretty quick.

