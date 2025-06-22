TWO Sales, 5 Outfits: Banana Republic & BR Factory

Why anyone would want to wear only clothes mainly from one store, I don’t know. But it can make for a fun experiment. Or maybe you already have similar gear, and this can provide as inspiration.

A note on the brands. Banana Republic is GAP inc’s “attainable luxury” brand, whereas BR Factory is their cheaper replica which delivers a similar look, but not quite the quality. Both of them are running solid sales right now. 30% off is really solid for Banana Republic, as they aren’t on perpetual sale. Meanwhile for BR Factory, 60% off is also quite good, because even though they are on perpetual sale (as most outlet styled “factory” brands are), 60% off is historically significant for them. That all said, we’re combining “the Bananas” for one bunch of five clickable outfits with foundations mined from their concurrently running sales.

Warm Weather Cocktails

BR:

Linen-Cotton Jacket – $280 ($400)

RAEN Clyve Sunglasses – $105 ($150)

Breath Merino Socks 2-Pack – $36 ($45)

Made in Portugal Loafers – $175 ($220)

Suede Woven Belt – $56 ($80)

BR Factory:

Slim Core Temp Button Down Shirt – $27.20 ($85)

Slim Straight Linen-Cotton Trouser – $46 ($115)

Others:

Dan Henry 1937 Silver Dress Chrono – $290



Coffee Date

BRF:

Refined Textured Johnny Collar Polo – $28 ($70)

BR:

Athletic Slim Stretch Chinos – $49 ($90)

Leather Chino Belt – $56 ($80)

Breathe Merino Socks 2-pack – $29.99 ($40)

Made in Portugal Suede Chukkas – $189.99 ($240)

Others:

Sunski Sunglasses – $96 ($120)

Timex Chrono – $189 (review here)

Job Interview

BR:

Blue Italian Tropical Wool Suit Jacket +

Matching Suit Trouser = $476 ($680)

Wrinkle Resistant Dress Shirt in Slim or Standard Fit – $56 ($80)

Grenadine Silk Necktie – $42 ($60)

Dark Brown Dress Belt – $56 ($80)



Others:

Orient Bambino Automatic OG – $158

Darn Tough The Standard Socks – $27

Anthony Veer Cap Toes – $139.97 (via Nordy Rack)

Summertime “Jeans” and a T-Shirt

BR Factory:

Linen Blend Henley – $16 ($40)

BR:

Slim Linen Cotton Traveler Pants – $63 ($130)

Suede Woven Belt – $56 ($80)

Others:

CARFIA Sunglasses – $24 ($39) via Amazon

Invicta “Cola” Automatic Dive Watch – $87.60

Nike Killshot 2 – $67.97 ($90)

Dressed Up in the Heat

BR Factory:

Tailored Fit Linen-Cotton Jacket – $128 ($320)

Tailored Fit Linen-Cotton Trousers – $68 ($170)

Slim Core Temp Dress Shirt – $27.20 ($85)

BR:

RAEN Clyve Sunglasses – $105 ($150)

Breath Merino Socks 2-Pack – $29.99 ($40)

Made in Portugal Cap Toe Oxfords – $200 ($240)

Leather Dress Belt – $56 ($80)



Others:

Orient Kamasu Automatic – $240.45

C&B Supreme NATO – $38

The 30% off Banana Republic Friends & Family event is set to end Monday 6/23, while the 60% off most BR Factory event (50% + additional 20% off) is set to end Thursday 6/26.