$12 Target Shorts, Rancourt Father’s Day Sale, & more – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

No waiting. This stuff is in house and ready to ship. Just be aware that it seems like it’s a lot of (or all?) final sale. So no returns or exchanges. So clearly best for repeat Gustin customers who have history with how Gustin goods fit. All sizes available on the tees at post time. Other items have a scattered size selection, with some stuff having just two or even just one size left.

The already affordable gets downright cheap for their Father’s Day promotion.

***One note on the oft mentioned All in Motion performance jersey polos. They’ve shortened up the collar points for this most recent run. So if you’re used to the substantial 2.25″ collar from the past, that’s not the case anymore. They’re now 1.75″ at the point. Big thanks to Alex C. for the tip on that front.

Meanwhile on the other end of the price spectrum from Target… All made in Maine from premium materials of course. Cordovan and sale items are excluded, but other than that it should get a 20% off at checkout. Ends Monday at midnight. Note that a lot of models are out of stock in common sizes but you can still put in an order with the 20% off. You’ll just have to wait (and wait) …10-12 weeks. Eesh.

Late Wednesday J. Crew launched an additional 15% off members-only deal… but it only applies to certain items. Look for a green box on a given product’s page. If that’s there, then you should be good to check the box at checkout for the 15% off. Note the extra 15% off doesn’t apply to all of the items that were already getting an extra 20% off with the code FATHERSDAY. So yeah, it’s confusing, but the end result is a good stacking deal depending on the item. Extra 15% off for members is set to expire Friday night, whereas the 20% off code FATHERSDAY runs through Sunday.

Scheduled to run through Monday. Which seems generous, being that Father’s Day is this Sunday. Sale items are scattered throughout the site among the full price stuff. It’s the Fifth Avenues which really seem to be the star. Nice price on those.

A heads up if you missed this. The absurd tariff costs they got nailed with after the de minimis exemption was cancelled have now been significantly mitigated. No more extra tariff charge at checkout. Are they as affordable as they were pre trade-war? No. But they are a heck of a lot more affordable compared to the fiscal corner they were forced into just a couple weeks ago. Combine that new logistics strategy with a scattered 20% off items deal (at checkout) they’re running through today, Thursday 6/12, and the prices are back into the serious bang-for-the-buck value range they’re famous for.

Also worth a mention: