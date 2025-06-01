1 Sale, 4 Outfits: Bonobos 30% off Select Father’s Day Event

Why anyone would want to wear only clothes mainly from one store, I don’t know. BUT. It does make for a fun experiment, especially when it comes to showing the versatility of some classic (or even trendy-ish) pieces. Or maybe you already have similar gear, and this can act as inspiration. Here’s four clickable outfits with foundations pulled from the Bonobos 30% off select with the code DADSDAY father’s day sale. Note that this is a select items sale, not one of their mostly-site-wide events. Also, while it’s mostly full price items getting the cut, there are some already on sale and final sale styles in there too. Anything tagged as final sale can’t be returned or exchanged. Sale is set to expire Tuesday 6/10/25.

Subtly Standing Out

Bonobos:

Suit: Jetsetter Italian Wool Suit – $490 ($700)

Shirt: Tech Button Down Shirt – $69.30 ($99)



Others:

Sunglasses: WMP (via Amazon) – $45

Watch: Timex Metro Chrono – $189 (review here)

Socks: Allen Edmonds Merino Blend Dress Socks – $18 ($24)

(socks get free 2-day shipping w/ FREE2DAY thru 6/9)

Shoes: TBNY Double Monks – $199.99 ($450)

Belt: Nordstrom Mercer – $18.97 ($49.50)

Pedaling over to the Ice Cream Parlor

Bonobos:

Shirt: Riviera Short Sleeve Shirt – $59.50 ($85)

Shorts: The Chino Short 2.0 – $62.30 ($89)



Others:

Sunglasses: Revo Unisex Single Bridge Aviator – $124.97 ($224)

Watch: VAER C5 Dirty Dozen Ameriquartz – $269

Shoes: Allen Edmonds Liam – $149.98 ($300)

(sneakers get free 2-day shipping w/ FREE2DAY thru 6/9)

Staying (and looking) Cool when it’s Hot

Bonobos:

Blazer: Unconstructed Italian Hopsack – $280 ($400)

Shirt: Light Blue Seersucker – $62.30 ($89)

Pants: Course Legend Performance – $104.30 ($149)



Others:

Sunglasses: Cafria (Amazon) – $32

Watch: Orient Kamasu – $273.13

Shoes: Jack Erwin Suede Loafers – $238

Belt: J. Crew Suede – $63.60 w/ FATHERSDAY ($79.50)

Beach Day

Bonobos:

Shirt: Riviera Seersucker w/ Blue Leaves – $59.50 ($85)

Swim Trunks: Throwback Swim Trunks – $62.30 ($89)



Others:

Sunglasses: Walden Polarized 51mm Airman Sunglasses – $129

Watch: Invicta 1953 Automatic – $128 (review here)

Watch Strap: Crown & Buckle – $38

Shoes: Sperry x J.Crew Roughout Suede Boat Shoes – $125



The Bonobos 30% off select code DADSDAY is set to expire Tuesday 6/10/25.