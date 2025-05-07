What to Wear to a Spring or Summer Wedding – Smart but not Stuffy

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Today’s wedding guest style scenario features the in-between, and it’s probably the most common type of wedding that’s being thrown these days. Frequently seen: The ceremony will take place outdoors or in a house of worship, and the reception will be held in a hall or outside under lights. The groom and groomsmen will be in matching suits with ties color-coordinated to the bridesmaids dresses. For us the guests, the key is to dress up but not outdress the wedding party. It’s their big day. No one else’s. Bottom line: You’re going for styled, but not stiff. (Top Photo by Carlo Buttinoni on Unsplash)



The Sportcoat: The Tie Bar Navy Seersucker Jacket – $195. Lightweight seersucker, half lined in the back, and affordable.

The Shirt: B.R. Wrinkle Resistant Dress Shirt in Slim or Standard Fit – $80. Great collars (see the in-person shot here). Sharp enough to balance out the easy-wearing jacket.

The Pants: Target All in Motion Performance Fabric TROUSER – $40. They did it. They took their bestselling 5 pocket style “golf” pants and made a more dressy but still flexible and breathable and wicking trouser-style pair of do-anything pants. Perfect for a warm weather wedding. TIP: Try these on before committing as they may not fit the same as the 5-pocket style. Did a quick in-person with these, and the 32 waist seemed to fit much more generous than the 32 waist on the 5-pockets.

The Sunglasses: Tom Ford Gerard Sunglasses – $179.97 ($440).

“You’re asking me to spend $180 on sunglasses? It’s an open bar. The chances anyone’s sunglasses go missing is 50/50.”

You’re right. The oft-mentioned cheap standby it is: Carfia Polarized Men’s Sunglasses – $33

The Watch: Timex 41mm Waterbury Metropolitan Chrono – $189. A handsome-devil of a dress chronograph. Review here.

The Socks: Made in the USA Over-the-calf Merino Blend Socks – $17.95. Amazon Prime fulfilled. Made in the USA. Not bulky. True dress socks, and unlike cotton, the merino blend will keep your feet much cooler and wick moisture.

The Belt: Nordstrom Made in Italy Marco Burnished Leather Belt – $47.70 ($79.50). Rich, chestnut brown leather. Ships and returns for free.

The Shoes: Allen Edmonds Randolph Bit Loafers in Hickory – $169.97 ($448): Fancy and a bit flashy, but the metal bit is brushed instead of polished. Crafted in Port Washington Wisconsin. Big thanks to Matt W. for the tip on these.