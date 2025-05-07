Dappered

Affordable Men's Style

What to Wear to a Spring or Summer Wedding – Smart but not Stuffy

By | | Heads up: Buying via our links results in us getting a commission, which helps keep the lights on around here. We also take your privacy rights seriously. Head here to learn more.

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Today’s wedding guest style scenario features the in-between, and it’s probably the most common type of wedding that’s being thrown these days. Frequently seen: The ceremony will take place outdoors or in a house of worship, and the reception will be held in a hall or outside under lights. The groom and groomsmen will be in matching suits with ties color-coordinated to the bridesmaids dresses. For us the guests, the key is to dress up but not outdress the wedding party. It’s their big day. No one else’s. Bottom line: You’re going for styled, but not stiff. (Top Photo by Carlo Buttinoni on Unsplash)

The Sportcoat: The Tie Bar Navy Seersucker Jacket – $195Lightweight seersucker, half lined in the back, and affordable.

The Shirt: B.R. Wrinkle Resistant Dress Shirt in Slim or Standard Fit – $80Great collars (see the in-person shot here). Sharp enough to balance out the easy-wearing jacket.

The Pants: Target All in Motion Performance Fabric TROUSER – $40. They did it. They took their bestselling 5 pocket style “golf” pants and made a more dressy but still flexible and breathable and wicking trouser-style pair of do-anything pants. Perfect for a warm weather wedding. TIP: Try these on before committing as they may not fit the same as the 5-pocket style. Did a quick in-person with these, and the 32 waist seemed to fit much more generous than the 32 waist on the 5-pockets.

The Sunglasses: Tom Ford Gerard Sunglasses – $179.97 ($440).

“You’re asking me to spend $180 on sunglasses? It’s an open bar. The chances anyone’s sunglasses go missing is 50/50.”

You’re right. The oft-mentioned cheap standby it is: Carfia Polarized Men’s Sunglasses – $33

The Watch: Timex 41mm Waterbury Metropolitan Chrono – $189. A handsome-devil of a dress chronograph. Review here.

The Socks: Made in the USA Over-the-calf Merino Blend Socks – $17.95. Amazon Prime fulfilled. Made in the USA. Not bulky. True dress socks, and unlike cotton, the merino blend will keep your feet much cooler and wick moisture.

The Belt: Nordstrom Made in Italy Marco Burnished Leather Belt – $47.70 ($79.50). Rich, chestnut brown leather. Ships and returns for free.

The Shoes: Allen Edmonds Randolph Bit Loafers in Hickory – $169.97 ($448): Fancy and a bit flashy, but the metal bit is brushed instead of polished. Crafted in Port Washington Wisconsin. Big thanks to Matt W. for the tip on these.

We collect cookies to analyze our website traffic and performance;
we never collect any personal data.
For a full explanation of our privacy policy click here.