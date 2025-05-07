What to Wear to a Spring or Summer Wedding – On The Casual Side

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Dressing for warmer weather weddings can be tough. Today’s scenario features the most casual situation. The couple could very well go barefoot, whether it be in a backyard or at the beach. Here’s one way to keep it stylish and intentional while still keeping it laid back (Top Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash)

The Shirt: BR Factory Seersucker Shirt – $31.50 ($42). Along with the cool visual, the seersucker’s legendary “pucker” texture helps air breeze through by ever so slightly raising the fabric up and away from your skin. That’ll aide in cooling.

The Pants: GAP 53% linen / 47% cotton pants – $38.40 w/ GREAT ($69.95). Light in color linen pants can sometimes be uncomfortably translucent. The trick is to go with a darker option like navy, and to make sure there’s enough cotton in the blend prevent any “see through.”

The Sunglasses: WMP Tortoise Brown Frame / Gradient Blue Lens – $45. A brand that has quickly gained respect for being good quality at a fair price. Not dirt cheap junk, not designer expensive. And the tortoise frames/blue lens combo is pretty cool looking.

The Watch: Orient Bambino Small Seconds – $210. A matrimony ceremony? This calls for champagne. Which is the color of this watch’s dial. Full review here.

The Shoes: Jack Erwin Decker in Camel Suede – $178. Slip-ons in case this truly is a beach wedding. Drivers with a full nubby sole can sometimes look and feel a little odd when worn for long periods “in the wild.” One attempt to rectify that is Jack Erwin’s Decker driver, which utilizies a full rubber sole, plus “Arneflex micro-foam for support and comfort.” Just make sure you break them in before you wear them to a wedding and/or reception after.

The Belt: Nordstrom Mercer Leather Belt – $19.80 ($49.50). Very much on sale, and ships/returns for free.

The Gift: Cash – $20-100+. A lot of things are getting a lot more expensive. Like weddings. The best gift is usually some cold hard cash that can go towards a honeymoon trip or their savings account. It might feel impersonal, yet a toaster from Target off their registry doesn’t exactly scream “I gave this gift serious thought” either. Pro Tip: a couple’s wedding day is chaotic enough without having to worry about a pile of loose cash laying around, so leave it in a greeting card on the gifts table (or send it to them digitally).