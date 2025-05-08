Bonobos Original Chinos deal, Huckberry’s solid sale section, & more – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Timex: New watches added to 20% off select w/ Spring20
- Marlin Jet Automatic 38mm – $231.20 ($289)
- Waterbury Chronograph 41mm – $151.20 ($189)
- Q Timex 1978 Day/Date 37.5mm – $143.20 ($179)
- Blue Deepwater Reef 200 41mm – $159.20 ($199)
- Marlin Automatic 40mm Leather Strap Watch – $207.20 ($259) review here
Piggybacking off of yesterday’s American Documents steal alert, here’s a few other Timex models which recently got added to the Timex 20% off select w/ Spring20 event. Code is set to expire Sunday night/very early Monday morning at 3am ET.
Huckberry: Sale section is pretty good right now
- Relwen Flyweight Flex Blazer – $268 ($298)
- PROOF Rover EDC Pant in Slim – $64 or Athletic Tapered – $96 ($128)
- Rhodes Wedge Chukkas – $143 ($220)
- F&T Boiled Wool Chore Blazer – $190 ($238)
- LUCA Runner Sneakers – $102 ($170)
Huckberry usually does a big unofficial start of summer sale at the end of May, yet perhaps some of that stock is already starting to shift over to their sale section early. The PROOF Rover EDC pants are worth a specific call out. Gusseted, tons of pockets, and the light weight canvas-like cotton/poly/spandex is both tough, flexible, and breathes well. A size 32×32 in the athletic tapered fit ($96 price point) fits my 5’10″/180lbs pretty darn great.
Huckberry: Sale section picks Part II
- Made in Italy Astorflex Travel Loafer – $139 ($198)
- Wellen Agave Wave Performance Lined Swim Trunks – 7″ – $62 ($78)
- Timex Marlin Automatic – $196 ($259)
- Made in Italy Astorflex Crepe Sole Loafer – $157 ($225)
More picks because the above four didn’t fit as neatly into a style-scenario-like map as the other picks clearly did. Although the Marlin could have played along better if it was on a brown strap.
Bonobos: new Bundle Deals are live
- 25% off Three Original Chinos in their icons colors – $222.75 ($297)
- Works out to $74.25 per pair / normally $99
- almost always excluded from other promos
Is this new? It feels new. When did Bonobos start doing bundle deals on their almost always excluded “icons” gear? Feels like it’s been a lonnng time since they threw us a bone on their original stretch washed chinos. $99 full price for a pair of 98% cotton/ 2% lycra pants is pricy. And $74.25 still ain’t cheap. But at least it’s something, and Bonobos certainly has diehard fans, even after all of these years and the multiple ownership changes.
Brooks Brothers: Two Sale Shirts for $89
- Friday Shirt, Poplin Bengal Stripe ($98.50) +
- Friday Shirt, Poplin Foulard ($98.50) = $89 for both
- Signature Indigo Print Short Sleeve Sport Shirt ($128) +
- Stretch Supima Non-Iron Twill Windowpane Shirt ($118) = $89 for both
Patterns, colors, sizes, and fits are super scattered as it’s a true clearance. And yes you can mix and match dress and sport shirt styles.
Also worth a mention:
- Charles Tyrwhitt: Two sale shirts for $69 w/ GRAB2
- GAP: 40% off + additional 10% off w/ PERK. Exclusions apply.