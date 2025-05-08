Bonobos Original Chinos deal, Huckberry’s solid sale section, & more – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Piggybacking off of yesterday’s American Documents steal alert, here’s a few other Timex models which recently got added to the Timex 20% off select w/ Spring20 event. Code is set to expire Sunday night/very early Monday morning at 3am ET.

Huckberry usually does a big unofficial start of summer sale at the end of May, yet perhaps some of that stock is already starting to shift over to their sale section early. The PROOF Rover EDC pants are worth a specific call out. Gusseted, tons of pockets, and the light weight canvas-like cotton/poly/spandex is both tough, flexible, and breathes well. A size 32×32 in the athletic tapered fit ($96 price point) fits my 5’10″/180lbs pretty darn great.

More picks because the above four didn’t fit as neatly into a style-scenario-like map as the other picks clearly did. Although the Marlin could have played along better if it was on a brown strap.

25% off Three Original Chinos in their icons colors – $222.75 ($297) Works out to $74.25 per pair / normally $99 almost always excluded from other promos



Is this new? It feels new. When did Bonobos start doing bundle deals on their almost always excluded “icons” gear? Feels like it’s been a lonnng time since they threw us a bone on their original stretch washed chinos. $99 full price for a pair of 98% cotton/ 2% lycra pants is pricy. And $74.25 still ain’t cheap. But at least it’s something, and Bonobos certainly has diehard fans, even after all of these years and the multiple ownership changes.

Patterns, colors, sizes, and fits are super scattered as it’s a true clearance. And yes you can mix and match dress and sport shirt styles.

Also worth a mention: