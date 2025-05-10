10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – Cheap Tipped Polos, New Nice Neckties, & more

Proof that style doesn’t have to cost a fortune. It’s our monthly list of ten picks, each individually costing less than seventy five bucks. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

They did it. They took their bestselling 5 pocket style “golf” pants (reviewed here) and made a more dressy but still flexible and breathable and wicking trouser-style pair of do-anything pants. TIP: Try these on before committing as they may not fit the same as the 5-pocket style. Did a quick in-person with these, and the 32 waist seemed to fit much more generous than the 32 waist on the 5-pockets.

Hybrid = a mix of metal and plastic materials make up the frames. Front facing frames are a matte black-into-dark-brown tortoiseshell pattern. Temple pieces are a gunmetal gray, with that same dark brown tortoiseshell at the earpieces. Spring-loaded hinges make them extra comfortable. 55mm size = best for average leaning larger to larger heads.

A step up from their more affordable “grenalux” line of textured silk neckties. These are the real thing (grenadine weave). Priced at a point which is good for those who want something with a better feel and look than a cheap silk necktie, but not so absurdly expensive it’s getting into high-end menswear haberdasher shop territory.

Extra-textured suede uppers. Green swoosh. Off-white contrast bits. Brown herringbone sole. Retro script “Nike” on the heel tab. Ships/returns for free for Nike Members.

Because May for a lot of us brings unpredictable weather. True outerwear. Nylon shell. Pocket on the right sleeve which is a signature of the style. Works out to 60% off MSRP, which is good for Banana Republic’s step-down outlet-styled “Factory” line.

One way to make a year-round suit or sportcoat (say, mid-gray) look more summery is by throwing in a pocket square made from fabric associated with warm weather. Like madras. Made in Italy, on sale, and getting an extra 20% off like the rest of their clearance section. Will cost extra at checkout for shipping though, as Brooks Brothers free shipping won’t kick in until $200.

Full review here. Size shown: 8″ inseam, 32 waist, on 5’10″/185. These are the shorts version of Old Navy’s cheap lululemon-warpstreme-like competitors. If the Old Navy fabric isn’t identical to lululemon’s warpstreme twill, like at an atomic level/made by the exact same supplier, then it’s one of the best copies/”homages” ever. 8″ inseam. New colors for summer 2025. They feel and move great. Do note that Old Navy insists on calling these shorts “hybrid” shorts, but unlike true hybrid shorts (like Wellen) these do NOT have any kind of liner. They’re “just” shorts. Nothing wrong with that. Especially because they’re a great pair of shorts. And they’re cheap.

“Why not just get a rucking backpack instead?” Because this is way easier and way more comfortable to throw on and provide extra resistance during pullups, pushups, mowing the lawn, or cleaning the bathroom. All things I’ve worn my personal ruck-plate carrier while doing, and it’s been honestly transformative. Like, for my calves. Have had to get new pants. Shoulders and triceps and traps have gotten progressively stronger as well thanks to the pullups and pushups while wearing it. Designed to wear the weight high up on your back for better balance and more comfort. Does it seem a little silly, throwing this on while cutting the grass? Yeah, sure. But it also works. Plate not included. You’ll have to get one of those separately. And note this is not the same as their weight vest. Plate rides on your back, only.

Piped-collar + sleeves from the past, contemporary performance fabric. Nice combination at an unbeatable price if these live up to expectations or anywhere near there. 63% Recycled Polyester, 33% Rayon, 3% Spandex. Haven’t gotten in person with these yet. But here’s to hoping they’re not hugely dissimilar to their bestselling jersey polos.

Clearly a mega-splurge, but it’s travel season and if you want to travel light, the PROOF 72-hour line of merino tees is a great way to go. The lightweight, soft, breathable, quick drying merino wool blend is also naturally anti-microbial. So you can wear one of these for three days in a row without it smelling or feeling gross. Note that these on-sale micro-stripe tees are in the CLASSIC fit. So not quite as trim as the original fit.

