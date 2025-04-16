In Review: Astorflex Redflex Derby Shoes

About the Author: Adam Terry is a thirtysomething sales manager in the construction industry. He enjoys watches, whiskey, boots/shoes, and working on his dad bod father figure.

Brown suede, black nubuck, black leather, and brown leather

Step with me into the world of refined casual footwear as we take a look at this pair of Astorflex Redflex suede derby shoes. At first glance, these “smart casual” shoes might captivate you with their elegant (yet simple) silhouette, but it’s the relative comfort that lies beneath the surface that truly impresses. Together, we’ll explore whether these Italian-crafted shoes deliver a walking experience and everyday versatility that justifies their $275 premium price tag.

The Adam Review Scale of Excellence (A.R.S.E.)

5 – Outstanding! Very nice and well worth the price of admission. Highly recommended.

4 – Very satisfactory. Above average, may have very minor issues but still worth it.

3 – Satisfactory. Average at best. May have notable issues, may be OK for some at this price.

2 – Unsatisfactory. Below average due to defects, flaws, or other imperfections.

1 – Poor. Significant issues, not worth purchasing at any price. Avoid!

Details

Brand: Astorflex

Style: Derbies

Size: EU 43 / US 10

Last: N/A

Construction: Hybrid? (see “First Impressions”)

Upper: Suede

Sole: Studded rubber sole and heel

Details: Calf leather lining and sockliner

Extras: Spare laces

Country of Origin: Italy

Price: $275 USD

Elegantly simple = very versatile.

Ordering/Delivery/Returns

My pair of silky suede derbies was ordered via Huckberry on a chilly Wednesday morning. Huckberry packed them up and shipped them out the following day from their Ohio warehouse via USPS Ground Advantage service. They were delivered to my doorstep on Saturday morning. I’ve always been a fan of Huckberry’s high level of service and quick handling times.

FYI: Huckberry has free outgoing U.S. ground shipping on all orders $98+ and free U.S. returns within 30 days. It’s that simple. Huckberry makes shopping and exploring new items very easy.

Score: 5/5 Stars – Easy online ordering, quick shipping, and effortless returns.

Packaging/Unboxing

Huckberry shipped this pair, like many previous pairs, in a poly mailer bag to help cut down on shipping costs. Unfortunately, that can occasionally be detrimental to the shoe box inside if the mail carrier is moonlighting as Napoleon’s Uncle Rico or wishing they were the next big NFL punter. My pair of derbies arrived in Astorflex’s standard brown cardboard box, but thanks to some extra “love”, the lid was ripped on one side. These aren’t collectible sneakers, so at the end of the day, the packaging doesn’t really matter… but it can certainly dampen the tone of an unboxing experience. Moving inside, we see the two shoes wrapped up within some brown craft paper. Each shoe is stuffed with a handful of recycled newspaper-like material to help prevent damage during transit. Surprisingly, there’s an extra pair of laces included, too. Nice!

Score: 4/5 Stars – Simple unboxing experience tamped by minor box damage. OK!

First Impressions

Fresh out of the box, the Astorflex Redflex derbies immediately struck me with their elegant simplicity. The plain toe design is clean and versatile, offering the kind of timeless profile that works across multiple style categories without drawing any unnecessary attention. Unlike patent leather loafers or toothy hiking boots, these smart casual shoes look fantastic with a wide variety of outfits from tailored menswear to heritage workwear and everything in between. I’m a tried and true button-down collar shirt and selvedge jeans kind of guy and these derbies can easily stand in place of my Alden Indy boots for a slightly dressier outfit for the office.

The upper is crafted from suede in a rich tobacco color. This particular shade of brown strikes a perfect balance between casual and refined, while the depth of color dances in overhead fluorescent lighting beautifully, and the richness struts in natural light. Astorflex calls this shade tobacco, but it heavily reminds me of Alden’s snuff suede in the best way, albeit a bit lighter in appearance. The physical texture is buttery smooth in the hand, but the visual texture adds this interesting layer of complexity that elevates the overall appearance.

Astorflex meets Alden

The round, tonal brown laces thread through four un-reinforced eyelets, providing a seamless look that maintains the shoe’s clean lines. This subtle detail shows thoughtful design choices that prioritize both aesthetics and functionality, but potentially sacrificing a bit of durability.

Inside, the leather-covered foam sockliner cradles the foot nicely, while the thick foam heel pad underneath suggests that these shoes will remain comfortable through extended wear. The bovine leather lining feels soft against the foot and appears well-finished throughout. While I haven’t walked 500 miles in these shoes, I can say that the overall package looks like it would go the distance. They might not breathe as well as most sneakers, but they feel great on foot.

Studded soles.

Possibly a hybrid construction?

Looking underneath, the studded rubber outsoles appear to be made from a softer durometer material as compared to the rockhard rubber that brands like Vibram and Dainite use. That adds another layer of comfort and helps reduce break-in time.

These shoes appear to be welted as they have a leather welt with stitching that matches the outsole stitching. Those design details promise added durability while maintaining a relatively sleek profile, but I believe that these shoes are actually bonwelted to a leather midsole that *might* be stitched down to the studded rubber outsole. I’ve tried my hardest to discover what kind of construction this is, but haven’t made any headway. The overall aesthetic suggests a hybrid approach to construction, balancing the welted details with ye ole tried and true glue.

Score: 4/5 Stars – Overall, very nice! Lovely suede, comfortable, construction is a bit of a mystery.

Sizing/Fit/Comfort

In terms of fit and sizing, I recommend trying a half-size up from your true-to-size Brannock measurement. Astorflex only sells their Redflex derbies in whole sizes. If you’re in between two sizes, they recommend that you size down. I followed this advice and tried a size EU 43 (10 US) and they are definitely too small for me. Sizing up to an EU 44 (11 US) would have given me more length, width, and overall volume that I need in this product. The last shape is rather forgiving, so if you’re slightly wider than average, you may be OK here.

For size reference, I consider myself a 10.5 D on a Brannock device (10.5 heel to ball, 11 heel to toe with high arches). For roomier lasts like Alden’s Barrie or Grant Stone’s Leo, I take a half-size down to 10 D. For “true to size” lasts, like Allen Edmond’s 65 last, I tend to go TTS with a 10.5 D. For sneakers, I prefer a 10.5 with Converse and an 11 with Nike, Adidas, etc.

Comfort is always subjective, but given the correct sizing, I do believe that the Redflex derbies would be very comfortable. The suede upper feels comfortable and forgiving, yet structured enough to provide for slightly better support than a pair of unlined suede chukkas. The leather lining feels great against the foot – socks or sockless – and should allow for an extra layer of comfort in case you’re on your feet all day. Speaking of which, the leather-topped sockliner has a layer of foam underneath. The sockliner unit sits atop a thicker foam heel pad. While I wouldn’t say they’re as comfortable as a pair of Hoka or On sneakers, they’re not bad!

Score: 4/5 Stars – Sizing runs small. Comfort is great for a pair of smart casual shoes.

Try a half size UP from your normal brannock.

Comfort is great for smart-casual shoes.

Final Thoughts

The Astorflex Redflex derbies strike an elusive balance between sophistication and everyday wearability. The supple suede uppers catch your eye, the soft leather linings cradle your feet, and the studded rubber soles provide stability and support for all-day wear. Their smart casual aesthetic works effortlessly across various menswear wardrobes, pairing as naturally with selvedge denim as with tailored chinos. For those that can appreciate their well-above-average quality craftsmanship, dedication to comfort, and commitment to sustainable sourcing, I think that these derbies present a compelling case for their place in your shoe rotation. Cheers!

Avg. Score: 4.25/5.00 – Recommended! Lovely silhouette, nice materials, and comfy!