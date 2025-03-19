Style Scenario: Watching your Bracket get Busted

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. The annual hoops extravaganza is an opportunity to engage in some friendly wagers with friends and colleagues, and enjoy a nice beverage out at the local watering hole or at a friend’s place. Want to win no matter what happens? Hand over your entry fee with your bracket. No delays. No excuses. Pay up. Those are the real MVPs. Don’t be the type who hands in a bracket and no cash. The “oh I’ll pay in a couple days” guy is the worst.

The Shirt: Whatever Alma Mater Gear you’ve got. Bonus points if you’ve got throwback/retro styled gear. Double bonus points if your alma mater isn’t even “dancing” this year and you’re STILL repping them on (someone else’s) game day.

The Jacket: Old Navy Water Resistant Bomber – $50ish. Nicely affordable. And the great thing about bombers is they usually don’t look out of place when worn indoors. So it’s part outerwear, part additional layer over a t-shirt or something else light. Just in case a breeze kicks up from people tearing up their brackets.

The Pants: Old Navy Built-In Flex Modern Joggers – $21.99 ($44.99). Choggers! Part chino, part jogger. 98% cotton, 2% elastane, 100% cheap. Because while “they” say going to college is smart, the cost of doing so sure is stupid. Six different colors, so one should be able to find something that looks good with their alumni tee/sweatshirt.

The Watch: Casio Diver Green Bezel – $50ish. Matches the socks.

The Socks: Amazon Sourced 100 Dollar Bill Socks – $15. Money. Because the bank’s always open with a bracket this good. Until, of course… it’s not.

The Sneakers: Made in Portugal LUCA Pebbled Italian Leather Terra Low Sneakers – $195. Seriously upgraded materials. Serious comfort. Nice and springy hand-pressed Lactae Havea Soles. Ships/returns for free via Huckberry. The More Affordable Option: Nike Killshots – $90