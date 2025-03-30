One Sale, Five Outfits: Brooks Brothers Wardrobe Event

Why anyone would want to wear only clothes mainly from one store, I don’t know. BUT. It does make for a fun experiment, especially when it comes to showing the versatility of some classic (or even trendy-ish) pieces. Here’s five clickable outfits with foundations pulled from the currently running Brooks Brothers Wardrobe event. And while they make it easy to upgrade a wardrobe during their aptly titled Wardrobe Event… it’s still Brooks Brothers. So pricing may feel elevated. But we’ll try to max out versatility AND discounts by using some of the specials they’re running:

So there’s some bulk buy deals, & there’s some plain ol’ 30% off deals. Ready? Off we go with the outfits…

Spring Super Sharp / Wedding

Brooks Brothers:

Explorer Line Italian Wool Suit Jacket +

Matching Trousers = $499.50*

(*if you buy 2 sets for $999. We’ll use the 2nd, gray suit here in a second)

Stretch Supima Cotton Non-Iron Dress Shirt – $61.25 per when you buy 4

Madras Cotton Pocket Square – $24.99 ($55)

Cotton Blend Argyle Socks – $24.50

Italian Leather Dress Belt – $68.60 ($98) (almost sold out)

Others:

Carfina Polarized Sunglasses – $24ish

Orient Bambino 38 – $231

B.R. Cap Toe Leather Oxfords – $150 ($240)



Warm Weather Business Casual

Brooks Brothers:

Grey Explorer Nailhead Suit Jacket (you’ll get trousers too) = $499.50*

(*part of the 2 Explorer suits for $999 sale… we’ll use the trousers in the next outfit)

Stretch Non-Iron OCBD – $108 (or 4 for $249 = $61.25 per)

The Richmond Pant – $148 (30% off if you buy 2)

Fitzgerald Tassel Loafers – $173.60 ($248)

1818 Textured Leather Belt – $68.60 ($98)



Others:

Carfina Sunglasses – $24ish

Seiko Automatic – $225.68 w/ VIP ($295)

USA Made Bradley Mountain Briefcase – $375

Old School Hollywood Cool

Brooks Brothers:

Grey Nailhead Suit Trousers (part of the 2 Explorer suits for $999 sale)

Suede Driving Mocs – $160.30 ($229)

1818 Textured Leather Belt – $68.60 ($98)



Others:

TheTieBar Sweater Polo – $55

Orient Bambino Automatic – $158

WP Standard Briefcase – $348

RAEN Spyre Aviators – $114 ($190)



Dark shades, bits of texture

Brooks Brothers:

Navy Checked Hopsack Wool Sportcoat – $418.60 ($598)

Stretch Non-Iron OCBD – $108 (or 4 for $249 = $61.25 per)

The Richmond Pant – $148 (30% off if you buy 2)

Suede Chukkas – $314.30 ($449) review here

1818 Textured Leather Belt – $68.60 ($98)



Others:

Tissot Gentleman Swiss Automatic – $540.60 w/ VIP ($795)

Filson Made in the USA Briefcase – $346.50 ($495)

Brooks Brothers:

Irish Linen Short-Sleeve Sport Shirt – $128

(*cheaper but almost sold-out floral-print option here)

The Richmond Pant – $148 (30% off if you buy 2)

Hayden Camp Chukkas – $124.99 ($248)

Classic Suede Belt – $89.60 ($128)



Others

WMP Polarized Sunglasses – $45

Timex Weekender – $39.24

BR Canvas & Buffalo Leather Zip Tote – $72 ($120)



The Brooks Brothers Wardrobe Event is set to end Tuesday 4/1/25.