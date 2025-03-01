1 Sale, 5 Outfits: Banana Republic 40% off Event

Banana Republic: 40% off (ends 3/30)
Why anyone would want to wear only clothes mainly from one store, I don’t know. But it can make for a fun experiment. Or maybe you already have similar gear, and this can provide as inspiration. Here’s five clickable outfits with foundations mined from the big 40% off Friends and Family event going on at Banana Republic. Head here for the original, easy to scroll and tap picks post.
Spring Sharp Casual
BR:
Stretch Chino Sportcoat – $150 ($250)
Wrinkle Resistant Dress Shirt in Slim or Standard Fit – $48 ($80)
Traveler Pants 2.0 in Slim or Athletic Fit – $66 ($110)
Metal Catch Belt – $48 ($80)
Breath Merino Socks 2-Pack – $24 ($40)
Made in Portugal Loafers – $150 ($24)
RAEN Clyve Sunglasses – $90 ($150)
Others:
VAER USA Assembled Mecha-Quartz Chrono – $569
Chinos Chukkas Polo
BR:
Luxury Touch Polo – $42 ($70)
Athletic Slim Stretch Chinos – $48 ($90)
Leather Chino Belt – $48 ($80)
Breathe Merino Socks 2-pack – $24 ($40)
Made in Portugal Suede Chukkas – $150 ($240)
RAEN Spyre Sunglasses – $114 ($190)
Early Spring Casual
BR:
French Terry Shirt Jacket – $60 ($100)
Thermal Knit Merino Sweater – $72 ($120)
(new) Luxe Traveler Jeans in Slim or Straight Fit – $72 ($120)
Nylon Weekender Bag – $168 ($280)
Nicklas Italian Leather Sneakers – $72 ($120)
RAEN Clyve Sunglasses – $90 ($150)
Others:
Citizen Nighthawk Eco-Drive – $208.50 ($299)
Summer Wedding and/or Derby Day
BR:
100% Linen Jacket – $240 ($400)
Wrinkle Resistant Dress Shirt in Slim or Standard Fit – $48 ($80)
Slim Core Temp Pants – $54 ($100)
Breath Merino Socks 2-Pack – $24 ($40)
Made in Portugal Cap Toe Leather Oxfords – $150 ($240)
RAEN Clyve Sunglasses – $90 ($150)
Others:
Dan Henry 1937 Dress Chrono – $290
Job Interview
BR:
Navy Italian Wool Micro-Houndstooth Suit Jacket +
Matching Trousers = $390 ($650)
Wrinkle Resistant Dress Shirt in Slim or Standard Fit – $48 ($80)
Grenadine Silk Necktie – $36 ($60)
Breathe Merino Socks (3-pack) – $27 ($45)
Made in Portugal Cap Toe Leather Oxfords – $150 ($240)
Leather Dress Belt – $48 ($80)
Others:
Orient Bambino Small Seconds – $252 w/ OC2025 ($280)
The 40% off Banana Republic Friends & Family event is set to end Sunday 3/30/25.