Dappered

Affordable Men's Style

Stock Alert: Timex Deepwater Reef 200 Stainless Steel Bracelet

By | | Heads up: Buying via our links results in us getting a commission, which helps keep the lights on around here. We also take your privacy rights seriously. Head here to learn more.

Timex Deepwater Reef Quartz – $219

It doesn’t look, feel, wear, or sound like any old Timex (no super-loud TICK). It doesn’t look or feel like a Timex at all. What it does feel like, is a really well made, truly handsome, short-lugged diver with a quick release bracelet and drilled lugs so swapping in NATO, rubber, or leather straps is a relative breeze.

Heck of a recipe, that. It’s gotta be the best Timex in production at present.

The original full review can be found over here, but here’s some quick hit stats for the curious:

  • model: TW2W95200
  • size: 41mm width x 12mm thickness x 22mm lug width
  • movement: Quartz (battery)
  • does it make the loud Timex “TICK“? No. While it does make a “tick” because it’s quartz, it’s much quieter than their obnoxiously loud cheap watches.
  • water resistance: 200m
  • crystal: Sapphire
  • etc: Quick release bracelet for easy strap swap outs. 120-click bezel. Super-Luminova hands and hour markers. Wave pattern dial. Double Push button clasp. No date.

 

The Timex Deepwater Reef 200 41mm Quartz Watch

41mm diameter and 12mm thick. Shown on a 7.5″ wrist.
Wears a little larger than that, but still accommodating for a diver.

 

The Timex Deepwater Reef 200 41mm Quartz Watch

Wave pattern dial. Skeleton-like hands with super luminova.

 

The Timex Deepwater Reef 200 41mm Quartz Watch

Bracelet has quick release pins for easier change-outs.

 

The Timex Deepwater Reef 200 41mm Quartz Watch

The one negative: No micro adjustment holes.
So you better hope you like how it fits based on link removal alone.

 

The Timex Deepwater Reef 200 41mm Quartz Watch

H-link bracelet is almost entirely brushed.
Great proportions on this thing.

That’s all.

Carry on.

 