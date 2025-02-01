Stock Alert: Timex Deepwater Reef 200 Stainless Steel Bracelet

It doesn’t look, feel, wear, or sound like any old Timex (no super-loud TICK). It doesn’t look or feel like a Timex at all. What it does feel like, is a really well made, truly handsome, short-lugged diver with a quick release bracelet and drilled lugs so swapping in NATO, rubber, or leather straps is a relative breeze.

Heck of a recipe, that. It’s gotta be the best Timex in production at present.

The original full review can be found over here, but here’s some quick hit stats for the curious:

model: TW2W95200

TW2W95200 size: 41mm width x 12mm thickness x 22mm lug width

41mm width x 12mm thickness x 22mm lug width movement: Quartz (battery)

Quartz (battery) does it make the loud Timex “TICK“? No. While it does make a “tick” because it’s quartz, it’s much quieter than their obnoxiously loud cheap watches.

No. While it does make a “tick” because it’s quartz, it’s much quieter than their obnoxiously loud cheap watches. water resistance: 200m

200m crystal: Sapphire

Sapphire etc: Quick release bracelet for easy strap swap outs. 120-click bezel. Super-Luminova hands and hour markers. Wave pattern dial. Double Push button clasp. No date.

41mm diameter and 12mm thick. Shown on a 7.5″ wrist.

Wears a little larger than that, but still accommodating for a diver.

Wave pattern dial. Skeleton-like hands with super luminova.

Bracelet has quick release pins for easier change-outs.

The one negative: No micro adjustment holes.

So you better hope you like how it fits based on link removal alone.

H-link bracelet is almost entirely brushed.

Great proportions on this thing.

That’s all.

Carry on.