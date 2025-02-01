Stock Alert: Timex Deepwater Reef 200 Stainless Steel Bracelet

Timex Deepwater Reef Quartz – $219
It doesn’t look, feel, wear, or sound like any old Timex (no super-loud TICK). It doesn’t look or feel like a Timex at all. What it does feel like, is a really well made, truly handsome, short-lugged diver with a quick release bracelet and drilled lugs so swapping in NATO, rubber, or leather straps is a relative breeze.
Heck of a recipe, that. It’s gotta be the best Timex in production at present.
The original full review can be found over here, but here’s some quick hit stats for the curious:
- model: TW2W95200
- size: 41mm width x 12mm thickness x 22mm lug width
- movement: Quartz (battery)
- does it make the loud Timex “TICK“? No. While it does make a “tick” because it’s quartz, it’s much quieter than their obnoxiously loud cheap watches.
- water resistance: 200m
- crystal: Sapphire
- etc: Quick release bracelet for easy strap swap outs. 120-click bezel. Super-Luminova hands and hour markers. Wave pattern dial. Double Push button clasp. No date.
41mm diameter and 12mm thick. Shown on a 7.5″ wrist.
Wears a little larger than that, but still accommodating for a diver.
Wave pattern dial. Skeleton-like hands with super luminova.
Bracelet has quick release pins for easier change-outs.
The one negative: No micro adjustment holes.
So you better hope you like how it fits based on link removal alone.
H-link bracelet is almost entirely brushed.
Great proportions on this thing.
That’s all.
Carry on.