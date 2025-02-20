Spier Suit Sale, Billy Reid Extra 25% off, & More – The Thursday Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

This is a pretty good work-around for saving some money on adidas sneakers or gear which is usually excluded. You can buy up to 5 gift cards at a time. So if a pair of sneakers costs $100, such as the Samba OGs, buy two $50 gift cards at $40 a pop, wait the “up to 2 hours” to get your e-giftcards in your email, and then save twenty bucks at checkout when you use them. No returns or exchanges on giftcards. Once you by one, it’s yours.

The Pick: Wool-Blend Shell “Tech Puffer” – $299 ($798)

Nothing says late February like the days starting to get noticeably longer, the random robin freezing its tail off in a (bare) tree, and brands like Brooks Brothers really looking to move their coats and sweaters along with hefty discounts. Note that the tech puffer above is not quite the same as the one shown at the very top of the post. That one is ALSO a Brooks Brothers wool-blend flannel shell tech-puffer, but it’s from a few years back and quite obviously has notch lapels. The shown-above on-sale tech puffer from this past season has a stand collar/funnel neck. Still, great coats.

No returns or exchanges on any of this stuff. Which is a real bummer, because even when their end-of-season-clearance is on sale, Billy Reid’s stuff isn’t exactly cheap. So these are real risks.

Goodbye WFH, hello return of the 5-day (or more) grind? Even if you’re not in a suit M-F, but still have occasion to dress up every now and then, Spier’s suits really do maximize bang for the bucks. Nice fabrics, great construction, and really fair pricing. Key words for this sale are “up to.” So not everything is gonna be 20% off. Some suits are 15% off. Those Stretch Wool suits made with Italian Fabric (constructed in China) are of particular note. Slim or Contemporary Fits. 95% wool / 5% stretch. And if it’s your first suit purchase with them, it ships/returns for free. After that, returns for a suit will set you back a $14.95 pre-paid label.

Reminder: This is a pre-order, shipping dates are approximate, and estimates are these will ship end of June, 2025

Pretty sure it ends Sunday. This is as good as a price you’ll find for Rancourts, and you’re ordering direct through the brand. The catch is this is a pre-order and it takes a lonnnnnng time for these things to deliver. But as they make their shoes in Maine by hand, some are just fine with supporting American craftspeople, saving quite a bit of money, and sacrificing the “I need it NOW-ness” of our current world. That said, with the way said “current world” feels, the end of June feels a long, long way off.

A few more bucks off a few of their popular end-of-season items. End of the line for this stuff. Sizes are scattered depending on color/item. If memory serves, those chesterfield coats are $199 full price.

Also worth a mention: