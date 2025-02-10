10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – Cheap Performance Pants, Striped Sweaters for Spring, & more

Proof that style doesn’t have to cost a fortune. It’s our monthly list of ten picks, each individually costing less than seventy five bucks. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Just got restocked in most (but not all) colors. Khaki, dark gray, stone, navy, black, etc. As close to the lululemon ABC as you’ll find for a truly affordable price. Slim or straight fits. Size shown above is a 32×32 on 5’10″/185. Popular enough that they’re often excluded from their most generous offers (like the occasional 50% off Old Navy will run). At post time they’re ~30% off.

With a few new stripes (as shown above) and solid colors starting to come in for very early spring shopping. That navy/white microstripe could be a real winner.

The latest episode of Michael Lewis’s (The Big Short) podcast explores just what the hell happened to American Sports Fandom when sports betting got legalized. If you like sports, or if you’re tempted by gambling, or you’re fascinated by behavioral economics and why we humans choose to do certain things and not others and how big organizations (corporate or otherwise) can guide us in the direction of doing what puts money in their pockets… then it’s 100% worth a listen. Big thanks to my friend Tracie for the recommendation.

For when you want to look good but you’ve got a dirty job and/or long day ahead of you. Gusset (huzzah!) helps with ease of movement. Athletic tapered fit gives you room to move, squat, jump, etc. Plenty of places to put things without the chunky and clunky look a pair of cargos would bring.

Thank goodness they’ve returned. It had looked like Norstrom had retired these a while ago as they had drifted out of stock at Nordstrom proper and even got whittled away to nothing size-wise at Nordstrom Rack. But now it appears they may be a Nordy Rack exclusive? Lower price (that’s good!) but they don’t ship/return for free via The Rack (that’s bad). Shipping is $9.95 on orders under $89 at Nordstrom Rack. Still though. When it comes to sub $100 dress shoes, there’s a lot of junk out there. These are actually decent as long as you’re not gonna wear them day in and day out. Head here for a full review.

Because it’s still shawl-collar-cardigan season. And as this one is cotton, it’ll look and feel good year round. Something to even throw in the weekender/duffel for a trip to the lake come summer to wear after the sun sets. On clearance. Size medium and large left at post time.

Held to its base by magnets, this cheap baton lamp/sconce is easy to setup (peel and stick 3m glue backing), easy to use (either motion sensing mode or standard switch-on at end of baton), and looks great. No wiring either, as it’s powered by a rechargeable by USB battery. Ships fast via Amazon.

Nice hat, that. Gray shown above along with a few other colors are at the $15 clearance price point. The rest of the line is on sale for $24. Free shipping at Huckberry won’t kick in until $98 ($4.99 under that), so if you’re close and want a free-shipping tripper, this is as good as it gets. Mid to lighter weight but still warm. Knit in Japan. Enough wool in the mix to breathe great but still retain heat, while the acrylic/nylon/spandex ingredients make it basically itch free. Super versatile.

Those certainly look (so) fresh and (so) clean. 97% cotton / 2% spandex. And yes they have pleats. But just a single pleat on either side, not the accordion style monster pleats that the 80s and 90s suffered from. There is something a bit dressier about a single pleat. Think of these as pants for those who like the old-school-cool look but don’t want to shell out $100s for single-pleat equipped wool dress trousers. Would look excellent come spring with a plain, slim, mercerized cotton tee and driving loafers, or a smooth polo and penny loafers.

As cheap as these excellent at home slipper/shoe/hybrid-thingies go for. Updated for this winter with a larger, reinforced leather heel section for those of us who use the toes on the opposite foot to pry off/kick off our slip-on shoes. Breathable thanks to the wool uppers. Just enough “oomph” to the sole that if you have to take the trash out, you can do so without throwing on a different pair of shoes.

