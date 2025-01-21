Style Scenario: It’s really cold

What are you going to wear? If you haven’t been walloped by a stretch of bitter, icy cold quite yet, don’t worry. You most likely will soon enough (barring certain tropical feeling locations). Here’s one way to work a little style in. And please be careful out there. If it’s dangerously cold, you’ll know it in your gut. Stay in. Don’t risk it. Or if you absolutely have to go out in an arctic blast for some truly unavoidable reason… forget “style.” Layer up smartly, and stay as warm and dry as you can. (Amazon Essentials makes surprisingly good snow-bibs, which were used all the time when the Dappered Home offices were temporarily based in a town that gets eleven-feet of snow, annually.)

The Coat: UNIQLO Seamless Down Coat – $129.90. Sleeping bag coat! This would be the occasion to use it. The Splurge: Brooks Brothers Italian Wool Tech Puffer – $478.80 ($798)

The Swazer: Flint and Tinder Boiled Wool Chore Blazer – $238. Perfect for this scenario. Boiled wool is dense enough to provide loft and insulation, but still airy enough to breathe and let out moisture. The less expensive option: Banana Republic Merino Sweater Bomber – $143.49 with extra 30% off sale items deal ($250)

The (possible) Bonus Layer: Amazon Essentials Puffer Vest – $30ish. It’s not a fashion statement via 2018. If it’s seriously cold and you have to somehow both look good and head out into the frigid air, consider layering a vest under your blazer.

The Shirt: Rhone Blue Commuter Shirt – $86.94 FINAL w/ EXTRA10 ($138). An investment, but consider it a really good looking “base layer” which breathes and wicks. Rhone’s commuter shirts are excellent in hot weather as well as cold. They breathe exceptionally well, and move moisture away from your skin. Which is key if you start to sweat while humping it through the bitter cold. If that sweat isn’t moved away from your skin, you’ll start to cool down fast. Too fast. Which is bad news for your internal organs, of which this shirt is clearly in close proximity of. The less expensive (non-wicking) option: Nordstrom Trim Fit (cotton) Flannel Shirt – $62.65 ($89.50)

The Pants: Banana Republic BRUSHED Traveler 5-Pockets – $48.99 ($110). Super soft Italian moleskin, which is a perfect fabric for this time of year. On sale and an extra 30% off through Tuesday 1/21, but still a good deal without the extra 30% off. Not shown: A base layer/long underwear which wicks and breathes. Read: NOT old-school cotton waffle long-johns. You want something performance based so sweat doesn’t get stuck next to your skin, which would be a recipe for getting chilled at best, and hypothermia at worst.

The Sunglasses: Sunski Treelines – $98. Glacier shades. And those shields do easily pop off for wearing the sunglasses just as sunglasses. Shields are there to keep the glare from sneaking behind the frames. That said, they’ll limit your peripheral vision. So don’t get run over by a bus, please. Polarized lenses too.

The Gloves: Backcountry GORE-TEX Snow Glove – $64.35 ($99). Goatskin leather means good (almost retro?) looks and solid, relative dexterity, but they’re still lined/insulated and water proof. Best of both worlds here. Don’t mess with your extremities/digits in the cold. Hands are like feet, only attached to your wrists (profound, I know). You need them, and they can get cold and damaged easily.

The Watch: Casio Diver – $53 on a Crown & Buckle Supreme Nato – $34. Because fumbling for your phone in the bitter cold could end up you losing it in a snowbank. That, and it’s nice to know how long you’ve been outside shoveling.

The Boots: Sorel 1964 Pac Nylon Waterproof Snow Boot – $124.84 ($180). Keep the Daltons on the shelf when it’s bitter, bitter cold. Insulated. Waterproof. Removable 9mm washable recycled felt inner boot. And they’ve got a classic, retro look to them.

The Socks: Made in the USA Darn Tough Heavyweight Hunting Socks – $35. This is all for nothing if you don’t protect your feet.

The Hat & Scarf: Made in the USA Oak Street 1975 NATO Watch Cap + Marine Scarf – $96. Bit of a splurge, but as authentic as it gets. Knit in the USA.