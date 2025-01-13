Most Wanted Affordable Style – January 2025

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Knit construction so it’ll feel softer are wear more casual than a woven shirt (think more like a polo than a dress shirt). White, blue, gray, or green. Cotton/poly blend. And the hidden (or not so hidden as one can see in the photos) under collar buttons are a nice touch, as casual shirts with no buttons for the collars can often curl and get “flappy” as the day wears on. Allegedly comes in standard length, so if the modeling is any indication, it can be worn tucked or untucked. Wear it with a chore coat (like this), under a sweater, etc.

Shown above in black 20mm (width is sold out at post time) on the new Seiko Samurai, which in and of itself is worthy of a Most Wanted inclusion.

Wearing a watch on a NATO is a great way to maximize its versatility. The ease of slipping one strap out for another, whether it be stripes, solids, etc., is both practical and convenient in a style sense. But sometimes a fabric strap on your watch doesn’t look quite right… say, if you have to dress up a bit. That’s where these come in. These are not like cheap/bargain leather NATOs which are all too often thick, cheap looking, and clunky. These are made from kangaroo leather which is noticeably slim, but also strong and comfortable. And while it’s a true NATO with its extra keepers, the hardware itself is also slim and brushed, making it as subtle as a NATO can be. If you often find yourself wanting to wear a usually nato-strapped watch on a leather band, but don’t want to get out your spring bar tool, these are the way to go.

Part of the extra 30% off sale items deal AE is running. Most of us have a good pair of white sneakers. But gray is versatile too. And it’s obviously less high-contrast than white leather, which can look more appropriate here in these depths of winter. Italian Margom rubber soles, suede uppers, leather lined, and they even claim them to be recraftable. Do know that these are “imported” instead of “handcrafted in Wisconsin.”

Something to wear with those Allen Edmonds sneakers. Green = $74. Black or gray = $119. Check out that texture. Certainly not a cheap quarter zip, but lululemon stuff has a tendency to be as comfortable as it gets, as well as last even if worn hard. Fingers crossed this follows suit. 39% Nylon, 35% Merino wool, 25% Polyester, 1% Elastane. Machine wash cold, lay flat to dry. And unless you’ve sweated it to death, maybe it doesn’t have to be washed quite as often thanks to that merino base.

Clearly dressier than the already mentioned sneakers, yet also a mighty fine deal thanks to the extra 30% off sale items event at Allen Edmonds. Was $225 during the immediate after-Christmas sales. Has now dropped even further. First quality Strands almost never go for this low of a price. A brown that deep and rich should go with both blue suits and gray suits. Even darker gray suits. (General rule: the darker the brown of the shoes = the darker the gray clothes you can pair them with.) These are first quality and not factory 2nds, so unlike F2s, these should ship and return for free.

And now something to wear with the Strands. (There’s an unintentional theme rolling here all of a sudden.) 99% merino wool / 1% Lycra. Just butterfly lined in the back for breathability. Was on sale closer to $240, now further marked down to a hair under $200. Ships and returns free since it’s Nordstrom. If you’ve already acquired the foundational navy blazer and solid gray sportcoat duo many of us start with, then a relatively subtle plaid like this is a great next step. Wear it with solid dark gray or navy chinos and a crisp white shirt, or dress it down with jeans and a black polo.

