Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Suede Watch Bands, Allen Edmonds Boot Sale, & more

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

And yes, it includes the wool-blend tech puffers. Charcoal has sizes large and medium left at post time. Navy has almost all sizes left aside from XS which is sold out (so they’ve got Small – XXL still in stock.) Set to expire today though, 1/27/25.

More? More. Seems like Huckberry’s additions to their sale section are slow but steady. Wasn’t expecting to see another wool-lined waxed trucker show up. This time it’s the wheelhouse Field Tan color.

Exclusions are all over the place but it DOES include their iconic/basic chinos in slim, athletic, skinny, or relaxed fit. Oddly the straight fits are excluded.

No direct experience with their suede stuff, but have had some decent luck with some of their other items in the recent past. They do have standard two-piece straps, but those NATOs may be of particular interest to some. Code suede20 is set to expire today, 1/27/25.

Smallish event, with the vast majority being weird stuff. But first quality Liverpool Chelseas in walnut for under $250 is nothing to sneeze at. Watch out for any factory 2nds. Anything tagged as an F2 will incur a $25 restocking fee if you return them. First quality boots in that sale should ship/return for free.

Allegedly the last day for this. Doesn’t feel like J. Crew is fully wrapped up on their winter clearance yet, so who knows what tomorrow and (the coming weeks) brings. Full picks here. All final sale, so no returns or exchanges.

Also worth a mention: