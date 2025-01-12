Banana Republic Factory: 64% – 70% off most 24-hr sale

Hey the 40/40 club! But instead of stolen bases and home runs, BR Factory is doing 40% (or 50%) off plus an additional 40% off. But as that additional 40% off is taken off the marked down price, it ends up being 64% off MSRP (100x.6=60. 60x.6 = 36.) Clearly, shopping with Banana Republic’s cheaper diffusion/outlet brand can be anything but clear. Yet it’s worth it to many of us as long as you do two things:

Read the fabric/care section of each item, and try to avoid the all synthetic cheap stuff (such as this all synthetic suit jacket.) Do the math. Some sales are better than others, and it can be hard to tell. Here’s one way to look at it.

30% – 40% off MSRP… Not that good. Feels like the “usual” sale price. 50% – 60% off… Good to very good. Can require a stacking deal outside of the holidays. 60% off or more… Very good to excellent.



Got all that? Bottom line: this is a good sale depending on the item. Also, if you got a gift card from any of the GAP brands (Old Navy, Gap, etc.) in your stocking this year, you should be able to use it. Quick! Before this sale gets picked off and ends tonight…

Pretty good for 100% merino. They say they’re washable, and that may be true. But being that merino is naturally breathable and anti-microbial, they won’t need to be laundered nearly as often as cotton would. Bottom line: Take them to the dry cleaner every so often. Better not to risk it. You’ll be surprised how long you can go without washing a wool sweater.

Size shown: 32×32 on 5’10″/185.

Has gone for a few bucks less in the past, but really good all the same. Super comfortable with lots of stretch. 56% cotton, 25% viscose rayon, 17% polyester, 2% spandex. I’ve obviously cuffed the 32×32 on my 5’10” frame above, but for regular non-cuffed wear, I’ll wear a 32×30.

Bringing some texture to the standard Water Cooler sweater. 78% cotton, 22% polyester. And these are a perfect example of BRF’s pricing structure. $90 full price feels absurd. $30ish? Yeah maybe.

Note: This is one of those items where some colors are 70% off, whereas others are 64% off.

BRF’s take on the dressy t-shirt thing. Not broken in/super slubbed/or made to look like an old favorite. They’re nice. Mercerized cotton means they’ll be super smooth. Also show very top left of the post.

Another super smooth mercerized cotton piece, only this time in bomber jacket form. Which is great, because while the “bombers worn inside and not as actual outerwear” looks cool, not all bombers can pull that off (because many bombers are, wait for it, true outerwear). This isn’t some nylon or insulated jacket. Think of this as more of a grown-up track jacket, but instead of poly tricot, these are made in super smooth, mercerized interlock cotton.

Soft, stretch-infused, versatile five-pocket-style pants. When you want to wear jeans but don’t want to wear jeans and don’t want to wear chinos/khakis either.

Navy (shown) is 64% off, but red, oatmeal, charcoal, and black are 70% off.

1/4 zip. Not half-zip. Is that how BRF cuts costs compared to big brother BR and thus they can keep prices low? Genius.

Spring will be here before you know it, and spring means bomber jackets. Also, vegan suede has significantly progressed for the better these last few years. Head here for a review of this bomber from not this past fall but the fall before.

BR Factory’s stretch cotton chinos. 97% cotton, 3% spandex. All the colors you’d expect. Even has the “butt patch” just like mainline BR chinos.

Not sure who among us had “sherpa trucker” on their style-bingo card for 2025, but if that was you then you’re in the early lead. This jacket could be great, or it could look like one of those shaggy toilet seat covers some of our grandmothers had circa 1990.

And now an option for those who prefer their sherpa on the inside. 53% cotton, 45% polyester, 2% elastane spandex. Stand/mock collar on this one. Also available in black or charcoal.

Sometimes we here at Dappered can get a little distracted by cool shoes or a sharp suit or a new watch or some other shiny big ticket item… and the truth is, don’t we all just sometimes want a damn shirt? These would be those shirts. Untucked fit, yet many of the models are wearing them tucked in. Beats me fellas. Also what’s confounding is the full MSRP. Seventy bucks for a BRF OCBD? C’mon now. No one is paying that unless they think a banana costs ten dollars. I mean, maybe a Banana Republic Banana, but not a Banana Republic FACTORY Banana. That’d just be bananas. in pajamas. COMING DOWN THE STAIRS.

There’s hardly anything more versatile in all of menswear than a navy mac style jacket. Unlike trench coats (which are great in their own way)… there’s no belt or shoulder epaulets. These are also single breasted to keep things sleek.

Shirts to wear under sweaters, blazers, etc. Button down collar so the points don’t go drifting out and flapping away ala Saturday Night Fever/1970s style. White, blue, black, and “soft lilac.”

The great thing about corduroy is that it can often mimic a little of what suede or nubuck would bring visually. And it’s a heck of a lot cheaper. One drawback is that if you like wearing corduroy pants… then this jacket wouldn’t go well with those. That’d be too much corduroy to wear all at once.

Size shown: Medium on 5’10″/185.

Very nice price for 100% merino sweaters. Again, full MSRP of $80 is steep, but that’s not how BRF does business. All the colors you’d expect, and some stripes as well. Sizes are scattered at post time.

NOTE: Striped option shown above is sold out at post time, but, figured the in-person fit perspective was worth showing it anyways. Lots of solids to pick from, either 64% or 70% off depending on color/pattern.

You read that right. Corduroy, which is already textured by its nature, but waffled. Texture on texture. Double Rainbow.

— WARNING: Including some clearance picks below this line which are an additional 50% off clearance but that also means they’re FINAL sale. No returns or exchanges. —

Restocked but now final sale. Dangit. 64% cotton, 25% nylon, 9% polyester. A menswear standard for the cool/cold seasons. Looks great over a t-shirt, henley, button up, etc. Also available in gray. Sizes are almost sold out at post time.

Wear it with jeans, chinos, cords, even wool flannel trousers. Specifics are: 50% polyester, 42% recycled wool, 6% nylon, 2% other fibers. So yes, it’s mainly poly, but that’s how they keep the cost down. Under $100 for a blazer you’d want to wear is tough to do these days. Note that these are a true colder weather weight. Not a 4 season and certainly not a late spring or summer jacket.

Size shown: Off-the-rack/un-tailored 40R on 5’10″/185

Seems to be the same blazer as the navy plaid, only in dark gray. Surprisingly substantial. A true fall/winter weight fabric.

One shirt, two shirt, red shirt, green shirt. It’s still flannel season.

The Banana Republic Factory 64% off most event is scheduled to end today, 1/12/25. Outbound shipping is $7, unless you’re one of their higher tiered rewards members. Returns are free, although those outbound shipping charges are non refundable.