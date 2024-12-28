The Weekly 10 Best Style Deals for Men

The Weekly 10 is our top 10 list of the best individual item style deals for men. Part recap, but you may also see something you haven’t caught yet. Got a style tip? Send those into joe@dappered.com. Now let’s start the count down…

Via: Extra 30% off Bonobos sale items w/ THATSAWRAP

These would have made it much higher up the list if they weren’t final sale. No returns or exchanges. But still worth a mention as many guys know their Bonobos sizing (and what fit template of the FIVE Bonobos uses fits them best). 4.5/5 stars after 250+ reviews.

Via: Additional 10% off Charles Tyrwhitt sale items w/ BONUS10

It’s boots season… but what if you need or want to dress up? A pair of sleek but still capable boots like these are the answer. Wingtip, textured leather, and the six pairs of eyelets keep your ankles warm and dry without being a cumbersome super-high combat boot. Make sure you hit them with some waterproof spray before heading out into the cold and damp months ahead. Pair them with everything from jeans to suits.

Via: UNIQLO coats, jackets, fleece, and more sale

A reminder that these tend to not be regarded as the warmest coats. But they sure do look the part. The 90% wool / 10% cashmere blend fabric is quite nice as well.

Via: Huckberry’s “See you out there” Sale

Just over twenty bucks, the perfect weight, keeps you warm, and on sale in a few different colors.

Via: 40% off just about everything at Brooks Brothers

Brooks Brothers knows what they’re doing when it comes to sportcoats and blazers. They can just be pricey when a new arrival and/or stuck to full MSRP. But the 40% off semi-annual sale helps a lot. These two sportcoats are bringing the same stylistic/visual theory, but they’re executed differently thanks to the fabrics and structure. The one on the left is a crisp hopsack wool. On the right is a knit but still structured looking wool-blend.

Via: Extra 60% off J. Crew Final Sale styles w/ EXTRA

Fabric is 60% cotton | 30% Nylon | 10% Elastane, and know they do make that classic “swish swish” noise so many dislike. But they’re comfortable, they move well, they come in multiple fits, and they’re a J. Crew bestseller. Lots of extra little details too: Hidden side seam zip pocket. Interior gel gripper waistband detail to help keep shirts tucked. Clean, snap front closure.

Know they can run a little generous in terms of sizing. A size 32×30 (shown above) is too big on my frame and I had to exchange them for a 31×30. So it’s a risk, being that these are now final sale and cannot be returned or exchanged.

Via: Huckberry’s “See you out there” Sale

Casual and that’s the point. Unstructured, easy wearing, and made in Portugal from a garment dyed 97% cotton/3% spandex blend. Ships and returns for free via Huckberry. Could become a new favorite. Something you reach for time and again to wear over a t-shirt, polo, or OCBD.

Via: Spier & Mackay Up to 25% off Boxing Day Sale

Full review here. Spier’s Red Label line was specifically created for guys who need to wear a suit a few times a year (wedding/job interview/other big event) but still want a good quality suit that they’ll feel great in. Not some stiff off the rack thing that’ll leave them feeling like a fish out of water. These suits have a half canvas chest piece which will mold to your frame over time, are made with nice quality merino wool, and have easy to tailor details like non functioning sleeve cuff buttons. Getting them on any kind of discount is a really nice deal, as they’re already so high value for the price as it is.

Via: Extra 25% off sale items at Allen Edmonds

First quality Strands in a versatile color almost never goes for this low of a price. A brown that deep and rich they’ll go with both blue suits and gray suits. Even darker gray suits. (General rule: the darker the brown of the shoes = the darker the gray clothes you can pair them with.)

#1. Remembering to cancel those “free” streaming trials you signed up for over the holidays

Bit of a wildcard this one, but so many of us are about to forget or have already. And a few extra bucks will go a long way in a few weeks when the credit card bills land. All we wanted to do was watch the damn game/see the fight/catch the huge half-time show/watch A Charlie Brown Christmas just once per year/etc… and those big companies are expecting you to forget the auto-renew is looming. Shelling out cash for a streaming service you don’t watch is never in style. You’re online now, reading this post. So no time like the present to log in and cancel those soon to be rolling over subs, right?