The Weekly 10 Best Style Deals for Men

The Weekly 10 is our top 10 list of the best individual item style deals for men. Part recap, but you may also see something you haven’t caught yet. Got a style tip? Send those into joe@dappered.com. Now let’s start the count down…

Via: Timex 20% off select w/ AUTUMN20

Perfectly mid-sized. At 40mm with a 20mm lug width and dead-simple heritage dive styling, this Timex Waterbury Diver looks to be a much more reasonably priced alternative to Seiko’s popular 62MAS reissue. It looks great on its stock leather strap (with quick release pins), and it should look great on a NATO. There is an option that comes with a stainless steel bracelet, but said bracelet is a little too flashy for some of us. Movement is a 21-jewel automatic from Miyota. Water resistance is 100m. 20% off with code AUTUMN20 ends Sunday.

Via: Brooks Brothers: 30% off most full price

It’s a “swazer” that’s really more sportcoat than sweater, but still soft enough thanks to the knit wool blend fabric to wear with almost everything between now and spring. T-shirts, OCBDs, crewneck sweaters, polos, the works. And that dark check should go great with jeans, chinos, cords, and flannel trousers.

Via: Nordstrom: 15% off Kiehl’s + free shipping no min

To quote Post Malone’s, uh… face… “Always Tired.” Now if that resonates, then you might want to: 1. Get more sleep, and 2. Take good care of your face. Especially around the eyes. If the “eyes are the window to the soul…” the last thing we all probably want is our souls screaming out through bags and dark circles “please let me have a nap.” While 15% off might not feel like much, Kiehl’s and their bevvy of goops and creams are often stuck to full price. And being that their stuff is on sale at Nordstrom, that also means there’s no minimum on free shipping.

Via: Allen Edmonds Rediscover America Sale

Full review here. Sure there are plenty of trench-style/classic workwear boots out there for less. But do they have weatherproof leather uppers? Probably not. Crafted in Port Washington Wisconsin. Dainite rubber sole. Goodyear welted. An investment, but a proven one for many. Ships/returns for free. So if they show up and they’re just not to your liking, no harm done to the finances.

Via: Lands’ End 50% off outerwear w/ OUTERSALE

More affordable than a Spier or Suitsupply, and warmer than UNIQLO. Does come with a (thankfully) zip out quilted bib. 50% wool/45% polyester/5% other fibers. Classic fit. Consider getting it tailored (but just a little) if it’s overly boxy on arrival. Remember that outerwear has to fit easily over bulky sweaters and thicker cold-weather-fabric sportcoats. You don’t want a tight coat. But you do want something that looks good. The 50% off outerwear code OUTERSALE is set to expire today, 10/5/24.

Via: Extra 30% off Todd Snyder Sale items w/ EXTRA30

Expect these to be a step up in quality from J. Crew’s famous MacAlister, but still casual. Those flat black laces + the olive green suede is a nice combination. Review of the first generation Todd Synder Nomad boot can be found here. Pretty sure these are second gen. (Or is it third now?)

Via: Brooks Brothers: 30% off most full price

A true classic with a small twist thanks to the (extra) ticket pocket. Italian 99% Wool, 1% Elastane hopsack from Reda. Three fits. Still almost $400, but it’s Brooks Brothers, and who’s gonna know navy blazers better than them?

Via: UNIQLO Limited Time Deals

A new arrival, an annual favorite, and already getting ten bucks off. Just the crewnecks though. Would have been #1 on this list but the v-necks and cardigans are still stuck to full price. Still, really good deal heading into Autumn. These are not big, thick, bulky sweaters. For those unfamiliar, you might be surprised at how thin they feel at first. But the knit is strong, they don’t feel flimsy or cheap, and they’re perfect for layering.

Via: Allen Edmonds Rediscover America Sale

Crafted in Port Washington Wisconsin, the style is timeless, they come with a sole ready for fall (and winter), and they’re well under $300. That’s a pretty good combination. Know that the Dainite sole is largely un-noticeable. It’s not some big, toothy lug sole. Not at all. They look just fine with a suit. Perfect even.

Via: J. Crew’s “The Fall Event” 40% off select full price

Works out to ~40% off which is quite good for their bestselling quilted jacket and it’s new slightly tweaked iteration. At first glance they look extremely similar, but taking a closer look you’ll notice the new flight-style has a different collar, pockets, and cuffs. Still has that familiar Sussex style quilting, and both are lightly insulated with PrimaLoft.

Also receiving votes this week: