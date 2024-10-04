Steal (and splurge) Alert: Todd Snyder USA Made Randolph Sunglasses Sale

Half a century old, still family owned, and possessing a rich history of supplying eyewear to the military, Randolph Eyewear is the real deal. They’re also suuuuper spendy at full price. Thankfully, they’ll do designer collaborations every so often, and a handful of their models have ended up in Todd Synder’s sale section which is now getting an additional 30% off with the code EXTRA30

Now to many of us who are used to wearing sunglasses bought off Amazon, these things are still expensive. But to those who value really well made and also extremely good looking sunglasses… this is as low as you’ll find a pair of Randolphs in wheelhouse styles like the Aviator.

There’s a few different styles to pick from. Code EXTRA30 is set to run through this Monday, 10/7. But don’t be surprised if these sell out before then.

That’s all.

Carry on.

also shown at the very top of the post