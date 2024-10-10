10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – Cheap Bomber Jackets, Affordable Cords, & more

Proof that style doesn’t have to cost a fortune. It’s our monthly list of ten picks, each individually costing less than seventy five bucks. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Under twenty five bucks? That’ll work. Gap is running a 50% off event, and their flagship khakis (chinos) are included this time. And the extra 20% off code YOURS helps even more, working out to 60% off the ticket price. Quite good. All fits. Lots of colors. Sometimes you just want/need a pair of pants. 50% off fall style event is scheduled to end today, 10/1.

Something to jazz up a pair of basic GAP chinos? Italian suede, one of the best sellers/best reviewed products, and NOT final sale at post time. Suede is one of those materials that can truly be classified as warm-weather specific (matte/keeps shine down in bright sun,) as well as cold-weather specific (that texture). So yeah… it’s really year-round… specific? Yeah that’s it. Available in snuff (top) or chocolate brown.

They’re back. Or perhaps they never left/have been perpetually stocked on Huckberry’s site and it’s beanie weather that’s actually returning? Could be either. Great beanies though. Made in Japan, 83% acrylic, 14% wool, 2% nylon, 1% spandex blend that’s a perfect mid-weight/flexible material that’s neither bulky nor flimsy.

lululemon Evolution Polos – $64 FINAL ($88) select colors

The start of autumn means it’s time to put short sleeves on sale. And even lululemon isn’t immune to that. Their Evolution Polos are made from a smart looking but still breathable and wicking and super stretchy performance blend. They look good dressed up, they look good dressed down. Once upon a time (like 5 years ago) they used to come with hidden button down collars. That’s no longer the case. But they’re still good enough that many pay a premium for them. At least now they’re a bit on sale, albeit final sale, which means no returns or exchanges.

Many wristwatch aficionados would say a dive watch on a leather strap is an oxymoron, as no one would go swimming let alone diving with a watch on a leather strap. But what if the leather strap is rated itself to 100m? That’s the case here. Wax coated leather with a “Diving Glove” leather lining. Quick release pins for easy swapping out. (Watch shown: Seiko SBDC101.Unfortunately they can be hard to find stateside, and they’re very much not under $75. But they model the strap well.)

One of those items from BRF that’s good enough you’d be likely to ask “why would I pay for the mainline version?” (To be fair, most mainline BR stuff is noticeably superior in feel and fabric than the BR Factory stuff. But BRF is certainly on the rise.) 96% cotton/4% elastane, and it actually feels like there’s more stretch in there. They move that well. Machine wash cold/tumble dry low. Color shown above is “cinnamon spice,” which coincidentally was my male dance revue stage name in college. Size shown is a 32×32 slim on 5’10″/185. They’re a touch long. Notice the flip-up cuffs. But honestly they look/feel great as is.

Blue lenses, timeless and versatile frames, good quality. Mid-price for eyewear, as the luxury branded stuff almost always starts well over $100. Free shipping won’t kick in at Huckberry until $98, but at least they return for free if they don’t work out (although the outbound $4.99 basic shipping charge is non refundable).

Not bad. Surprisingly good. Maybe not great (like something from Ledbury) but good. Quite good. Lots of colors and patterns, three fits (slim, classic, and tall), and made from a not flimsy feeling twill fabric with good stretch. 67% cotton/28% polyamide/5% elastane. Sold in “alpha” sizes though. So they’re more ballpark than the traditional neck and sleeve measurement shirts you’ll find elsewhere. Size shown above is an unaltered medium slim on 5’10″/185, and it’s a tad too small (especially in the neck) for my normally 16/33 or even 16.5/33 shirt wearing frame.

As humidity levels drop and face-fur lengths increase, it’s a good reminder that getting your beard under control can sometimes take a little bit more than washing up. A bit of post shower balm can go a long way. Work it in while it’s damp, and you’ll look less like a frazzled ghost from the Civil War, and more like a presentable alive human in the 21st century. This stuff from Target’s Goodfellow & Co. line (yes they do grooming too) is cheap, softens without weighing down, and smells good without overpowering.

60% off through today, 10/1/24. 5-pockets for those who don’t want cords but also want to switch it up from their usual jeans. 99% cotton/1% spandex. Very well reviewed. Three fits, lots of autumn-ready colors.

Hard to ask for more for under fifty bucks. The faux “suede” feels and acts a little more like moleskin, which isn’t a bad thing. Helps keep it from looking too much like velvet or (shudders) velour. Moves great, fits well, feels good. And again, it’s under fifty bucks. Size shown above is a medium on 5’10″/185.

