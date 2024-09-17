Style Scenario: Feels Like Fall – Smart Casual

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Football, finally seeing a break in the heat, and a few days that feel almost cold. This is the time of year when a little bit of layering feels great, and subtle nods to the season in your outfit are appreciated. Depending on your location, you might not be here yet. But fingers crossed autumn arrives for you soon.

The Blazer: J. Crew Ludlow Legacy Blazer in Italian Wool Flannel – $450. Goes on sale often. Made from soft, super 120s Vitale Barberis Canonico Italian wool flannel. Half-lined for extra breathability. The sleeve cuff buttons are non functioning for easier, cheaper tailoring. Now with a 3/2 roll closure. More info here if you’d like it.

The Shirt: Banana Republic Light Gray Oxford – $42 ($70). White or light blue would also work here, but we’re working in gray to match those autumnal skies. (Looks at bright blue sky in the featured/header photo at the very top of this post.) Well, y’know what I mean.

The Jeans: Banana Republic Traveler Jean 2.0 in Slim or Straight Fit – $78 ($130). The updated version of BR’s hugely popular “denim with lots of stretch” jean. Slim or straight fit.

The Watch: Bulova Military Heritage “Hack” Automatic – $230.95. Or whatever your favorite casual/”field-y” leaning watch happens to be. The cheaper option: Timex leather-strap weekender – $41

The Socks: Made in the USA Darn Tough The Standard in Navy – $29. The best, most versatile socks on the market.

The Boots: J. Crew FACTORY Suede Lace-up Boots – $123 w/ 25MORE ($148). Clearly an homage to the Alden Indy… but cheap-ish. Early indicators are these aren’t half bad for the price. (Just keep expectations in check as they’re from J. Crew’s step-down/cheaper “Factory” line.) Code 25MORE is good for twenty five bucks off select shoes, jackets, and blazers through today, 9/17.

The Belt: GAP Leather Belt in Cognac Brown – $31.50 w/ TREAT. GAP’s basic leather belt that can work in both casual and smart casual situations.