Style Scenario: Feels Like Fall – Dressed Up

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Football, finally seeing a break in the heat, and a few days that feel almost… cold? Almost. Depending on your location, you might not be here yet. But fingers crossed autumn arrives for you soon. It’s one of the best times of the year for dressing well, and here’s a dressed-up look to welcome that (very welcome) change in season.

The Sportcoat: Brooks Brothers Navy Checked Sport Coat in Italian Hopsack Wool – $398 ($598). If you’ve got the basics like a solid navy and mid gray sportcoat covered, then this dark checked option from Brooks Brothers is a very nice way to expand into sportcoats that have a little more visual interest. Italian hopsack wool. Would do great with jeans for a smart casual look. Two hundred bucks off through today, Tuesday 9/17/24.

The Sweater: Spier Medium Gray Merino Turtleneck – $78. No! Not the turtleneck-under-a-jacket move! iT’s tOo SeXy!! Spontaneous bystander ovulating may occur!!! … Perhaps that’s an overreaction, but you better believe you’ll hear about it if you wear a turtleneck under a sportcoat or suit. For whatever reason it seems to invite all sorts of comments. Welcome and unwelcome. Don’t want to hear “nice turtleneck” every five minutes? Just wear a dress shirt. White, light blue, or gray. Gray would look good. Even a chambray as long as it’s the dressed up/tucked in kind.

The Trousers: Spier Olive Green Brushed Wool Trousers – $118. Supper 110s wool brushed for softness and a little cooler weather texture.

The Sunglasses: Sunski Astra – $98. Sometimes a sleek black pair of aviators is called for.

The Watch: Timex Marlin Automatic 40mm Leather Strap Watch – $249. Just released and wow does that look smart. 40mm diameter should be wearable for plenty. 21 jewel movement from Japan’s Miyota.

The Socks: Lightweight Merino Wool Blend USA Made Darn Tough “The Standard” Socks – $26. Just enough cushioning and easy to wear dressed up or down.

The Shoes: (via DSW) Vintage Foundry Aldwin Chukkas – $87.99 w/ SPICE ($109.99) Nicely affordable, dark brown suede, and a rubber sole to help keep you upright on slick streets and sidewalks. Members get 20% off with that code SPICE through today, 9/17/24. Gotta be logged into their site or app to use it though.

The Belt: Banana Republic Leather Dress Belt in Dark Brown – $48 ($80). Dark brown to match the shoes in tone if not texture (suede shoes + smooth leather belt still works). On sale for friends and family.