Style News: The MoonSwatch is now for sale online

Head here for our original full review published in 2022.

The most buzzworthy (and divisive) wristwatch release in recent memory is now available for purchase online.

Up until now the Omega x Swatch MoonSwatch had only been available for purchase at select Swatch brick and mortar locations. That has changed. At least for four models:

Note that Swatch will force you to make an account with them on their website and then log in for the privilege of purchasing. Gotta maintain that already thin and quickly deteriorating facade of exclusivity, no?

Also note that the MoonSwatch is still:

Plastic “Bio-Ceramic”

“Bio-Ceramic” Quartz (Swiss)

Two hundred and seventy dollars

Swatch would probably look at the critics and say: “I brought down the sky for you, and all you did was shrug” … and they’d have a point. The MoonSwatch has made an iconic style grossly more accessible.

It’s still plastic (sorry)… “Bio-Ceramic.” And since the beginning it’s felt like a bit of a money grab. It especially feels like one now in the face of their most recent, disappointing quarterly report.

But it’s their intellectual property. They can do with it what they want.

Not a damn thing about the wristwatch market makes sense anyway.

That’s all.

Carry on, “in a chicken basket” or otherwise…

