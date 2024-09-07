Steal Alert: J. Crew Premium Authentic Suede Sneakers – $54 ($85)

Ready for a game of retail chicken?

J. Crew just added new stock to their sale section. And while most of that new stuff is “meh” at best, their suede sneaker collab with Vans (which our shoe expert gave a 4.75/5) are a true stand out.

The additional 30% off code EXTRA lands them at just under $54. Final sale though. No returns or exchanges.

“Sea Turtle” Green, or “Baritone” B lue.

J. Crew has a tendency to juice up the colors in their studio shots.

So don’t expect these to be quite so saturated in person.

Final sale shoes are risky, but again, our shoe expert Adam did a full review of them and you can read the review here. In terms of sizing it seems they run true to size. Here’s what Adam had to say:

In terms of fit and sizing, I recommend trying your true-to-size Brannock measurement. I tried this pair in an 11 based on some previous pairs of Vans that I wear and these were slightly too long and plenty wide for me. I’d suggest starting at your normal Brannock measurement size and then adjust up or down depending on how your individual feet measure up heel to toe. For size reference, I consider myself a 10.5 D on a Brannock device (10.5 heel to ball, 11 heel to toe with high arches). For roomier lasts like Alden’s Barrie or Grant Stone’s Leo, I take a half-size down to 10 D. For “true to size” lasts, like Allen Edmond’s 65 last, I tend to go TTS with a 10.5 D. For sneakers, I prefer a 10.5 with Converse and an 11 with Nike, Adidas, etc.

Got that? So Adam sized up based on previous experience with other Vans, but it turned out that wasn’t necessary this time. So go with your normal Brannock measurement.

Also worth noting is that the EXTRA code is good for “just” an additional 30% off. That’s pretty baseline for J. Crew’s final sale items. With the occasional extra 40% off, 50% off, or even a (rare) 60% off deal usually existing in orbit above the final section, it can be tempting to wait. But will they still be there when the next extra 40% or 50% off code drops out of the sky?

This EXTRA code is set to expire Monday 9/9. So who knows if something better is coming then. And who knows what sizes will be left if and when we get there.

$54 seems like a steal. And therefor, here we are.

Rewards members always get free outbound shipping as long as you log in before purchasing.

That’s all.

Carry on.