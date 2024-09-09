Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Pants for Fall, Suede Boots, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Works on more than just pants, but as we transition from shorts to pants/chinos/trousers/etc weather… perhaps now’s not a bad time for a refresh. And those Tech Hybrid 5-pockets are as close as one will find to lululemon’s ABC warpstreme pants for a truly affordable price. Check out the side by side. Fabric is awfully close, but no gusset. Every so often Old Navy will run a one or two day 50% off pants deal, but those aren’t as regular as we’d all like. 40% off isn’t bad at all.

This is such a limited selection (~60ish items) that you’ve got to think they’re gonna expand to more stuff in the future? And at least they won’t charge you out the wazoo for shipping either. As it’s Nordstrom, things ship/return for free. So if you’ve been curious to try Charles Tyrwhitt but don’t want to get nailed on shipping from the U.K., then Nordstrom and their (so far limited) selection from Charles Tyrwhitt may be the way to go. Interesting strategy by CT to team up with Nordstrom like this. Do remember that Charles Tyrwhitt is always running some sort of sale. So even with the steep shipping, a price check is worthwhile. But Nordy has some CT stuff on sale too.

Lots of new arrivals too. So JCF is now getting in on trying to make (inexpensive) homages to Alden Indys? Those suede boots look incredible. But as this is JCF and not mainline J. Crew and certainly not a heritage American bootmaker like Alden, keep those expectations in check. Code SEPTEMBER is set to expire tomorrow night, 9/10/24.

Also worth a mention: