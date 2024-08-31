The Weekly 10 Best Style Deals for Men

The Weekly 10 is our top 10 list of the best individual item style deals for men. Part recap, but you may also see something you haven’t caught yet. Got a style tip? Send those into joe@dappered.com. Now let’s start the count down…

Kicking off the top 10 with tailored wear. Would have finished higher if it wasn’t for the “buy two” requirement. A grand is a ton of cash, but the Brooks Brothers Explorer line uses nice Italian wool, comes in all the basic colors and a few patterns, and they just introduced some nailhead-wool options with patch pockets on the jacket (shown above right). Nice. That’s perfect for those who want to use their suit jacket as a sportcoat on occasion… say, when traveling light. Also, these are true suit separates. You pick the size of the jacket, you pick the size of the trousers, and ta-da… there’s your suit. Sure you’ll still probably want to get some tweaks at your local tailor afterwards to really dial in the fit, but sometimes a nested suit is just a no-go, as a tailor can only bring in or let out a pair of trousers (or jacket) so much.

Via: Banana Republic: Extra 20% off sale items

Mainline. Not BR Factory. Neutral and therefor versatile. Spanish suede uppers. Gets an additional 20% off at checkout, which drops them to the sub $100 price point shown above.

Via: Todd Snyder: Extra 30% off sale items w/ SALE30

Those are not a cheap pair of Amazon sourced shades. Quite the opposite. Made in Massachusetts by a family-owned company which has been making serious sunglasses for serious people (and some of us un-serious types too) since the 1970s. Part of a collaboration with Todd Snyder, so know that these do have some TODD SNYDER branding on the bayonet-style ear pieces.

Via: Huckberry Extra 15% off Labor Day Weekend Sale

This one snuck into their sale section on the sly. Just debuted last year. It’s a classic field jacket but with a twist: It’s made of stretch ripstop fabric. So you get some texture and toughness, but it should also move freely. Extra 15% off happens once you put a sale item in your cart, so that’s how you’ll get the $134.30 price shown above.

Via: 20% off sitewide Labor Day Weekend Sale

No code needed. Discount happens at checkout. They just restocked their Woodward briefcase in chocolate brown. So having a sale land right after that = extra nice. Full review here (in the tan color) if you’re interested.

Via: 10% off sitewide at OrientWatchUSA.com w/ LBD10

Probably the best affordable wristwatch new release of the year. Classy, interesting, and relatively affordable compared to the high end watch market. 38.4mm case size should please most. Full review here.

Via: J. Crew Factory 50% – 70% off everything + additional 20% off $125+ w/ LABORDAY

JCF is J. Crew’s more affordable, step-down brand. It’s less expensive than mainline J. Crew, so hitting that $125 price point for the additional 20% off could be tough, but not when it comes to their surprisingly good wool-blend navy blazer. Full review here if you’d like it.

Via: Amazon: totally random Labor Day Weekend deals

Sixteen bucks? Ships fast and returns are easy with Amazon Prime if you’re a member. That’ll do.

On sale via REI. These things go with sneakers, dress shoes, loafers, desert boots… everything. And they almost never go on sale. They’re lightweight, temperature regulating, breathe great, and are super comfortable. Also, unlike other lighter weight socks made of cheaper materials, these things feel STRONG. They’re not gonna fall apart on you. Because as they have a lifetime guarantee… they can’t. Machine wash/tumble dry low = a huge bonus. Big fan. Just note that these aren’t their moderately or heavily cushioned socks. These are intended to be sleeker in terms of construction and depth of knit. Part of REI’s big Labor Day Weekend sale. Sale ends Monday.

Thirty three bucks?? C’mon now. Is there something wrong with these things? Looks fine enough from here. 98% cotton/2% spandex, butterfly lined in the back, mid-blue color. Seems like they just want to get these things out the door. Here’s an older review of their wool blend “miracle” jackets for a possible fit perspective. Sizes 36, 38, 40, and 42 left at post time. Size availability could change fast though.

Also receiving votes this week and/or expired at post time: