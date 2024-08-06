Most Wanted Affordable Style – August 2024

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. The potential best of the best, which you may or may not have seen already. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

There’s a new shade of brown over at Allen Edmonds. And it looks like they’re (finally) embracing the simplicity of a true, dark brown. No reddish hues (although many of us love the Mahogany). It’s a dark, rich, Espresso. Fingers crossed these come up for some sort of sale in the not too distant future.

Size shown: 32×32 Slim fit on 5’10″/185

These are the 5-pocket style version of the shorts recently reviewed over here. Like the shorts, the fabric is suspiciously like lululemon’s warpstreme twill. It’s not a cotton blend. Full performance material. They move great and feel great even in super hot weather. They’re the closest thing to lululemon’s ABC out there. Even a step closer to lululemon than Target’s All in Motion 5 pockets.

Three differences worth noting:

There’s no gusseted undercarriage for ease of movement. The fabric might be a touch lighter in weight (but not as lightweight as Target’s All in Motion golf pants). They run a little longer in the legs than lululemon. Some may feel the need to flip up the cuffs or get them hemmed.

There’s also no chino/trouser pocket layout option. Just 5-pocket styles (patch pockets on each cheek in the rear, scoops up front like a pair of Jeans). If Old Navy can get that done in an upcoming season, they’ll convert a lot of lululemon ABC fans who wear their trouser style pants.

Ships and returns for free. Half canvas construction. Italian hopsack wool from Reda. Slim chest and waist and natural shoulder. Half lined in the back for superior breathability and comfort. It does appear that the pockets don’t have flaps and are jetted for a streamlined, modern look. Which is a nice spin on such a classic piece like a navy blazer. As fair a price you’ll find for a total foundational piece of menswear.

Got one in-house for an in-person review. Here’s a quick preview of that review:

It’s very good.

“That is a quick preview.”

C’mon man, nobody reads the words anyway.

“Sorry, did you say something?”

Precisely.

Because a comfortable and crisp white dress shirt doesn’t need to cost a zillion dollars. This one looks to have a collar perfect for wearing with a tie or without, “extra fine double-ply” 96% cotton / 4% spandex fabric, and it’s on sale. Really wish they sold these in more precise neck and sleeve sizes, but alas, it’s the more ballpark “alpha” sizing of XS/S/M/L/XL/etc.

