J. Crew Factory: Buy 1 get 2 “Free” FINAL SALE CLEARANCE

Writing and reading this post feels like it could be a bad idea. Because cheap is only affordable as long as you like the thing(s) and use the thing(s). Otherwise, it’s the complete opposite. It’s a waste.

More is not always more. More is often less. Especially if you wear it once and then it heads to the thrift store donation pile. And all of this stuff is final sale. No returns or exchanges. Expectedly, J. Crew Factory’s historically malleable prices are pretty high in their clearance section right now (forty bucks for a final-sale t-shirt?) which erodes the customer advantage even further. And when it comes to the “buy one get two free” deal, of course it’s the highest priced item that will be full price. So don’t expect to buy a pair of socks and to get two blazers “free.”

Okay. Debbie-Downer time is over. Remember, you have to put three final sale items in your cart and then use the code FLASH at checkout. The cheapest two items will then come to $0.00 once that happens. Let’s try to make some three-item combos and see if this “bait” is worth a nibble. Note that not all combos will result in outfits. Just trying to get an end result that has some value but is also complementary, y’know?

“Ocean Views” = $55.99 FINAL TOTAL

Average/Effective price per item: $18.66 ($55.99/3)

See what we’re doing here? The highest-priced item will have that price “stick” while the other two lower priced items will get cut to zero at checkout once you apply the FLASH code. We’re then dividing that highest price by three to see a theoretical “effective” price per item. So is this outfit a “deal,” if the tee, shorts, and flip flops all cost $18.66 with the caveat that none of them can be returned or exchanged as they’re final sale? That’s up to you to decide. Clearly it’s an imperfect way to illustrate the cost-structure of this Buy 1 Get 2 FLASH code, but no one is paying $56 for those shorts (on final sale!)… yet eighteen bucks a pop for the tee the shorts and the flip flops? Eh?

Summery blazers & white chinos = $237.99 FINAL TOTAL

Effective price per item: $79.33 ($237.99/3)

For those that like to dress up even when it’s hot. Sadly there’s really not three blazers worth a look in their clearance section right now, as getting items as close in price as possible would be ideal, but the white chinos go well with both blazers shown above, and should make for a couple of good outfit choices while it’s still hot. Of course, you can swap out the white chinos for something more muted or even jeans as it cools off. This does show the serious limitations of the average price/effective price per item strategy, as eighty bucks for a pair of white chinos via J. Crew Factory is clearly steep. Another way to think of it would be to just divide the total by two, which is $118.99, and that’s what you’re paying for each blazer with some white pants thrown in “extra.” Those are some real mental gymnastics, right? Maybe not the best sign.

Classic Summer Casual = $63.99 FINAL TOTAL

Effective price per item: $21.33 ($63.99/3)

Hard to get more wheelhouse than a short sleeve button up, chino shorts, and a web-belt with leather accents. Works out to about $21 per piece. Which seems right? Right-ish? Maybe pre-inflation “right” ? Still final sale.

Water Cooler Warrior = $97.99 FINAL TOTAL

Effective price per item: $32.66 ($63.99/3)

Ehhhhh… could be starting to stretch it here. Each item has pretty positive reviews online, so at least they’ve got that goin’ for them.

Too hot to care (much) = $63.99 FINAL TOTAL

Effective price per item: $21.33 ($63.99/3)

The real risk are the sunglasses. Would be nice to have specs on those sun-spectacles. C’mon J. Crew! Give us a lens diameter or something.

The Buy 1 get 2 “Free” (is it really free if you need to buy something?) J. Crew Factory Final Sale Clearance code FLASH is set to expire today, 8/20/24. Remember, final means final. No returns or exchanges. And the clearance “prices” are kinda high, which isn’t unexpected. You’ve been warned. Be careful with this one. That’s all. Carry on.