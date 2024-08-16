J. Crew: Extra 50% off select Final Sale styles w/ lots of new items added

For a while there the J. Crew clearance/final sale section was mostly not getting any sort of additional cut with a code. Which is odd for them. Not anymore. They just put a lot of new stuff in there and thankfully, a good chunk of it (not all) is getting an additional 50% off with that code, EXTRA at checkout.

All final sale though. No returns or exchanges. So tread verrrry carefully. Off we go with the picks. As always, picks had at least a decent size selection at post time unless otherwise noted. But stock in J. Crew’s final sale section can move fast, especially when new stuff lands and there’s a deal like this additional half off EXTRA code.

Mostly weird colors, but included in this sale is the heather grey shown above as well as at the very top of the post on Mr. Fancy Man with his under-the-sweater-scarf. For years J. Crew has often styled their models with either unorthodox layering and or “crazy (shirt) collars” with points flipped up, unbuttoned, or otherwise going rogue. At this point, I’m expecting boxers on the outside of chinos by 2029.

And the cardigans. Navy or black. Which is nice, as those are clearly more versatile than nuclear buttercup or frosted lilac or whatever (most) of the crewneck on-sale cashmere sweaters are.

Ultra-lightweight. 55% hemp/45% organic cotton. Texture. But again, lightweight and made to be so. Don’t expect some super crisp dressy polo. These aren’t those.

Brilliant. Hoodies for when you want a hoodie but don’t want to be drowning in bulky, squishy, “I got it at the campus bookstore” French terry/standard sweatshirt-style fabric.

Light grey or that pale “military green.” Both should be pretty versatile, with the lighter grey getting the significant nod here in this transition from summer to fall.

Well those are cheap. Very cheap. Almost entirely cotton but with a splash of linen (it’s just 3% linen) to deliver that “summer sweater” look.

Found the fabric on these to be a little more substantial than what was expected. But they’re still a best seller. Just don’t expect them to be some ultra lightweight oxford. There’s some “there” there with these. 9″ or 7″ inseams. Fabric is a 55% cotton/43% recycled polyester/2% elastane blend.

A spendy risk. Because what if it doesn’t fit? Eighty-two-bucks for final sale can be steep, unless you’ve seen it in person in store or something. A gamble. Would look great with some wool trousers and loafers though.

Another warm-weather style that can still be worn well into fall. Or, year-round if you’re looking at the green option.

“Nerd chic.” Saddle shoes used to be the sole territory of Professors and Steve Urkel. But if you get them in a low contrast/tonal suede-to-leather look like these, they’ll be less “did I do that?” and more “I did it.” All right, that’s a stretch. *coughs*… WE THE BEST SHOESIC.

Your guess is as good as mine as to why a darker leaning camel/chestnut color is this deeply marked down. And no, that’s not the exact same sweater shown above. But c’mon man, give us a little leeway. It’s basically the same.

It’s the definitive J. Crew button down, now back under $25. And it appears they have a full size run in slim fit, classic fit, untucked, etc.

100% linen. Not a cotton/linen blend. So that cool-to-the-touch feel/texture. Well reviewed.

Code doesn’t apply to these. But they’re priced so low that they’re worth a mention all the same. Still final sale though. So no returns/exchanges. None. Zero.

These are their 4-season weight, stretch Italian wool (Tollegno) flagship suits. Easy to tailor non functioning sleeve cuff buttons. Timeless 3″ lapels. Available in four colors but just the two shown above have any real sizes left, and those sizes are scattered at best for the Charcoal. Jackets are here, trousers are here. Remember since they’re suit separates, you have to put each piece in your cart individually before you check out.

Something to add to the $199 suits. Made in Italy. Contrasting edge. Nice.

Last call for seersucker until spring. Slim, classic, or tall fits, although sizes are scattered depending on which color and fit and size you’re after.

The patterned version of their hugely popular wool blend bowery trousers. If you usually like to keep it quiet and wear solids, one way to work in a little pattern is with a low contrast glen plaid. Navy on blue does that trick exceptionally well. Not final sale. No code needed. Price is as marked.

Also not final sale. Fifty bucks. They can be returned or exchanged if need be (although returns through the mail will set you back a $7.50 label fee). For the office worker-bee-types, or for anyone who loves the breathability of merino. Would also look great with a throwback style sweater polo here in late summer. 60% wool/38% polyester/2% elastane. One of J. Crew’s bestsellers.

The J. Crew additional 50% off select final sale items code EXTRA is set to run through this Monday, August 19th.