J. Crew $50 Wool Dress Pants, Allen Edmonds extra 30% off, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Fifty bucks for J. Crew’s wheelhouse wool-blend dress pants is pretty darn good. Especially since they’re not final sale. Stretch chino shorts are also, still, on significant sale.

Prices are as marked. No code or additional stuff coming off in your cart. What you see is what you pay. The Fifths and Center Court sneakers shown above are first quality, so those should ship for free. But do remember that any Factory 2nds, whether bought through the main AE site or over at the Shoebank will set you back a $25 restocking fee on returns. You can find out more about F2s over here.

Holy smokes… was convinced these things had gone the way of the dodo. These were a favorite for a good long while, and then they simply stopped carrying them. Made in Italy, midweight (read not paper thin, not bulky either) merino blend. 60% Merino wool, 30% Nylon, 10% Elastane. 8.5″ Cuff height. Machine wash/tumble dry low. Ships and returns for free. Not on sale, but Taylor Stitch doesn’t do sales that often, and these socks (if still the same as years ago) are pretty great at full price or otherwise.

Obligatory reminder that Charles Tyrwhitt stuff ships from the UK, so shipping is spendy to get it from them to you. But what they do carry is often very smart looking, reasonably priced, and steers clear of anything trendy. So maybe not “light your hair on fire” exciting, but that’s probably not what you come to this website for anyway. Hair-fires are just never a good idea.

Big fan of the AF1s in the White and green and off-white swoosh/accents. They go with everything, the leather is textured, and the whole sneaker is substantial instead of flimsy. Flimsy is what you usually get for around seventy five bucks.

