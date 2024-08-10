10% off Orient Watches, LL Bean End of Season, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Those are some relentlessly norm-core picks. But timeless classics are just that for a reason. Doesn’t mean you can’t jazz (yes, Jazz) it up a bit with other items you’d wear with basic, foundational pieces like chinos and oxfords and mac jackets. Sometimes GAP will exclude their flagship khakis/chinos from any decent discounts, but not during Friends and Family. 40% off is the listed deal once it hits your cart and the extra 20% comes off that on-sale price with the code ADD20 at checkout.

Should work on everything or thereabouts. Throwing this in the handful because the 10% off code was a late addition to the Bambino 38 V2 Small Seconds review earlier this week. Wish we could say we planned that, but it was just a happy coincidence.

Müsli! Hygge! Kayaks on Subarus! It’s an end of season sale, and the season that’s ending is summer… yet there’s tons of fall and winter gear in there. Head here for a review of the famous Bean Boot, and give the sizing advice a look. They can have a unique fit.

Seems a little warm, still, for denim… but that’s precisely why they’re 30% off. That and back to school and all that.

Watch out for final stuff. Todd Snyder’s sale section is usually littered with stuff tagged as such, and those items can’t be returned or exchanged. Code SALE20 runs clear through August 25th, so it may be worth keeping an eye on for any new stock to get thrown in there.

Not on sale because Lorier is a microbrand who doesn’t discount… but worth a mention because they understandably can’t keep these things in stock. Tonneau shaped case, Miyota 9029 automatic, and even comes with two easily interchangeable straps. Half a grand. Tons of class. Gets restocked tomorrow, Friday 8/16 at 11am ET.

Also worth a mention: