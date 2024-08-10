10% off Orient Watches, LL Bean End of Season, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
GAP: 40% off + additional 20% off w/ ADD20
- Modern Khakis w/ GapFlex – $28.77 ($59.95)
- Mac Rain Coat – $56.64 ($118)
- Classic Oxford Shirt in Standard Fit – $28.77 ($59.95)
Those are some relentlessly norm-core picks. But timeless classics are just that for a reason. Doesn’t mean you can’t jazz (yes, Jazz) it up a bit with other items you’d wear with basic, foundational pieces like chinos and oxfords and mac jackets. Sometimes GAP will exclude their flagship khakis/chinos from any decent discounts, but not during Friends and Family. 40% off is the listed deal once it hits your cart and the extra 20% comes off that on-sale price with the code ADD20 at checkout.
Orient Watch USA: 10% off w/ SUMMER24
Should work on everything or thereabouts. Throwing this in the handful because the 10% off code was a late addition to the Bambino 38 V2 Small Seconds review earlier this week. Wish we could say we planned that, but it was just a happy coincidence.
L.L. Bean: Up to 50% off end of season sale
- Made in Maine 8″ Bean Boots – $109 ($149)
- 9″ Comfort Camp Knit Shorts – $39.99 ($59.95)
- Quilted Sweatshirt – $54.99 ($79)
- Mountain Classic Puffer Jacket, Colorblock – $54.99 ($99)
- Made in Maine 8″ Tumbled Leather Bean Boots w/ padded collar – $129 ($179)
Müsli! Hygge! Kayaks on Subarus! It’s an end of season sale, and the season that’s ending is summer… yet there’s tons of fall and winter gear in there. Head here for a review of the famous Bean Boot, and give the sizing advice a look. They can have a unique fit.
Target: 30% off jeans
- Goodfellow Slim Fit Jeans – $25.20 ($36)
- Goodfellow Comfort Wear (super stretch) Slim Fit Jeans – $28 ($40) reviewed here in an out of stock rinse/dark blue
Seems a little warm, still, for denim… but that’s precisely why they’re 30% off. That and back to school and all that.
Todd Snyder: Extra 20% off sale items w/ SALE20
- Long Sleeve Merino Tipped Polo – $111.20 ($268)
- Made in Portugal Italian Linen Sutton Jacket – $319.20 ($498)
- Suede Dress Belt – $43.20 FINAL ($148)
- 55% Silk 45% Cotton Tipped Sweater Polo – $67.20 FINAL ($120)
Watch out for final stuff. Todd Snyder’s sale section is usually littered with stuff tagged as such, and those items can’t be returned or exchanged. Code SALE20 runs clear through August 25th, so it may be worth keeping an eye on for any new stock to get thrown in there.
BONUS Lorier: $499 White dial Zephyr automatic is back Fri. at 11 AM ET
Not on sale because Lorier is a microbrand who doesn’t discount… but worth a mention because they understandably can’t keep these things in stock. Tonneau shaped case, Miyota 9029 automatic, and even comes with two easily interchangeable straps. Half a grand. Tons of class. Gets restocked tomorrow, Friday 8/16 at 11am ET.
Also worth a mention:
- Hodinkee: They’re running a big “Back to Basics” FINAL Sale on select new watches as they’re shrinking their overall retail footprint/business. No returns. No exchanges. They don’t want these things back.
- Allen Edmonds: Extra 30% off sale items and Factory 2nds. Ends Monday.
- Nike: Extra 25% off select w/ FALL25
- J. Crew: Their $25 shorts flash sale ends today, Thursday 8/15.