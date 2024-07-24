The Dappered Space: Most Wanted Affordable Home Style July 2024

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

As “dappered” looking of a camp chair as you’re likely to get. Can definitely be used for camping, but would also be nice to have on hand for backyard get-togethers. The frame is actually aluminum with a wood grain look, but because of that the chair itself weighs only 5 pounds, but can hold up to 220 lbs. Sold by Lowes.

New to Target. Incorporates straight lines, corners, and curves. Kind of has a Federal, or Neoclassical design vibe. Console tables work great against a wall, or along the back of a couch that’s open to a room. Full price at the moment, but it shouldn’t be too long before Target includes it in a sale.

The designers at Yamazaki Home like to keep things simple and clean, and this smaller key and mail holder is no exception. Use the magnetic back to stick it to a fridge, filing cabinet, or metal door. Or use the included screws to mount it to a wall (next to a door is a handy spot). Available in either black/brown or white/beige.

Rugs with an antiquated pattern can add a lot to a room, as long as there aren’t other patterns that will clash. And runner size rugs are great for placement in either hallways, or just a spot where the typical rectangular rug won’t work. This option from popular rug brand Safavieh is hand tufted from wool, and is also available in a rich red color scheme if that works better for your place.

A quick and affordable way to add a rich accent to a wall. Requires a AA battery to operate, which is included with purchase. Would look great in a wall grouping with a few other decorative accents.

This set comes with Four 10.25-inch dinner plates, four 8.5-inch dessert plates, four 8.5-inch dinner bowls, and four 21oz cereal bowls. These are stoneware, so won’t be the lightest weight. But with good care they should last a while. Has that grey and brown combo that tends to be quite complimentary in style.

Let’s just admit where we are now, phones come in the bathroom with us. And if you don’t have an accessible shelf or counter in reach when the moment arrives that you need both hands free, it’s getting set on the floor. This is an easy way to avoid that, while also having a handy compartment to store things in, like flushable wipes, or feminine products for the gals.

Can pulling weeds actually be fun? The Yard Butler Weed Rocket is probably going to be the closest you’ll get to answering yes to that question. It’s not the best for pulling up small weeds (it can, but it’ll remove a big plug of dirt with the weed), but for dandelions, thistle, and other weeds that have multiplied in size seemingly overnight, this tool can be super satisfying to use to tackle those weeds. Plus it’s used in a standing position, so can be easier on sore backs.

