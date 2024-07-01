Style Scenario: All Made in the USA for the 4th of July

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Independence day is fast approaching. For most of us that means a relaxed get together of some sort. Here’s one way to dress down without looking sloppy, all while keeping it 100% ‘murica from head to toe. Stay safe.

The Shirt: Todd Snyder Made in LA Tipped Full Placket Polo – $71.20 w/ SUMMER20 ($128). 100% premium cotton jersey knit. Dark navy base with white tipping at the collar and placket. These types of shirts can look a little “louche-y,” but this one looks classic, cool, and classy. Extra 20% off with that SUMMER20 code helps too.

The Shorts: American Giant Lightweight Beach Shorts – $80. Perhaps jorts would have been more “American,” but we’ll go with these instead. And unlike jorts, these lightweight shorts will feel much, much better in the heat.

The Sunglasses: American Optical Saratoga – $210. As classic as it gets from one of the American brands who have been making sunglasses here for decades. Available in either 52mm or 54mm lens widths. Ships and returns for free.

The Watch: VAER C5 Dirty Dozen Ameriquartz – $369. Assembled in the USA with a US built quartz movement at its heart. Available in either a standard 40mm size, or a more traditional/classical (read: small) leaning 36mm.

The Shoes: Rancourt & Co. Classic Ranger Mocs with Brown Sole – $288. Summer slip-ons with substance and quality to last for decades.

The Wallet/Money Clip Hybrid: FormFunctionForm “The Money Clip” – $88. Made in the USA from full grain Horween leathers. Lots of colors to pick from. And for those that carry cash, cold hard American cash… one of these wallets with the money clip in the middle is perfect.