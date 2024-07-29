STOCK Alert: Orient Bambino “Vintage” V2 Small Seconds

(Top and bottom images via Orient Watch’s Instagram)

One of the most anticipated affordable wristwatch releases in recent memory has happened. Now available on the U.S. e-commerce site for Orient Watch Company, The Bambino V2 Small Seconds is like a mash-up of the old 40mm Bambino Vintage-style + the original Small Seconds… and then sized down to the new, popular, 38.4mm diameter as demonstrated on the Bambino 38.

Automatic (with hand winding) in-house calibre F6222 movement. 40-hour power reserve. Exhibition case-back. Blue hands on the white and champagne dial option, whereas the black dial’s main handset is silver, but retains the blue hands for the small-seconds sub-dial. 21mm lug width is a bit maddening as it’s not a standard 20mm… but that’s not unusual for Orient. And with the internet being what it is, it’s not like it’s impossible to find 21mm after-market watch bands, if you so desire.

Return policy is here. Read it carefully, as the brand reserves the right to assess a 20% restocking fee if the thing doesn’t come back in mint condition. A 20% restocking fee would work out to $56 for one of these new Bambinos in the regular (non-gold-tone) stainless steel case, AND you’re on the hook for paying for and facilitating the return shipping.

It could be a while before these trickle down to Amazon, where they usually end up on sale and shipping/returns are faster and easer.

We’ve got one on the way for a full review, but in the meantime here’s our recent review of the regular Orient Bambino 38mm.

That’s all.

Carry on.