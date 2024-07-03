Steal Alert: Christopher Ward’s Summer Sale

Christopher Ward is known for maximizing the bang-for-the-buck thing in the watchmaking world. Swiss made. Incredible craftsmanship. Terrific designs (even if they have swerved into the trendy-stuff this last year or two). And they’re still thousands upon thousands less than a Rolex or Omega.

And they just launched one of their semi-annual sale events.

Stock is… decent this time. Lots of odd models and lots of old models. There’s a surprisingly large amount of stock with the old text CHRISTOPHER WARD logo, as evidenced with some of the picks above. Not as many “twin-flags” logo watches as one would think. Honestly, it’s not as good as it was last time (after the holidays in the winter). But the sale is still worth a real look. And know watches in these Christopher Ward sales usually sell extraordinarily fast.

Some of the on-sale watches are “nearly new” (meaning they’re open box models/returns). But some are not. These sales are always a mix. Yet BOTH “nearly new” and “new-new” watches come with the same 60 day returns worldwide + 60 month movement guarantee.

YET. And this is important…

These ship from the U.K. Which means if your order is over $800 you’ll get hit with import duties/fees. Also, those import duties/fees are going to be non-refundable. So yes you can return it. But it won’t be a “free” return if you eclipse that duties threshold.

Got all that? Lot of info there.

That’s all. Carry on.