1 Sale, 5 Outfits: Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom 2024 Anniversary Sale For Men
Why anyone would want to wear only clothes mainly from one store, I don’t know. BUT… it can make for a fun experiment. Or maybe you already have similar gear, and this can provide as inspiration. Here’s five clickable outfits with foundations mined from the big annual Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Original picks are here if you’re interested. Unlike end-of-season sales seen across retail this time of year, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is mostly a preview of the upcoming season. So when their Anniversary Sale is over, prices really do go back up. Sale ends this Sunday, August 4th. And remember, everything at Nordstrom ships and returns for free.
Simple, Danny-Ocean Style
Nordstrom: Made in Canada Trim Fit Wool Suit – $729.99 ($1098),
BOSS Slim Fit 96% cotton, 4% elastane Dress Shirts – $84.99 ($128),
Tom Ford 55mm Sunglasses – $256.99 ($385),
Made in Italy Socks 4-pack, assort. colors – $36.99 ($50) brown shown,
Allen Edmonds Sanders Plain Toe Derby – $279.99 ($425),
Made in Italy Burnished Belt – $59.99 ($79.50).
Others: Orient Watch – $150ish.
Contemporary Smart Casual
Nordstrom: TravisMatthew Print Polo – $64.99 ($99.95),
Slim Fit CoolMax Flat Front Performance Chinos – $58.99 ($79.50),
Tom Ford 55mm Polarized Sunglasses – $299 *ouch* ($450),
Cole Haan Grand Series Matthews Colorblock Leather Briefcase – $238.99 ($358),
Nordstrom Low Top Sneakers – $59.99 ($89.95),
BOSS Reversible Belt – $52.99 ($80).
Others: O.G. Invicta Automatic Diver – $75,
Crown & Buckle “Griege” NATO – $28.
Taking it Easy
Nordstrom: Faherty Slub Cotton Hoodie – $64.99 ($98),
Treasure & Bond Solid Deck Stretch Cotton Shorts – $38.99 ($59.50),
Ray-Ban Wayfarer Reverse 50mm Square Sunglasses – $114.99 ($193),
adidas gazelle sneakers – $79.99 ($100).
Others: Timex Weekender – $32.
Coffee Date
Nordstrom: Reiss Quilted Hybrid Jacket– $189.99 ($285),
Nordstrom Cotton/Poly/Spandex Tech-Smart Polo – $39.99 ($59.90),
Nordstrom Cotton-Blend Performance Chinos – $58.99 ($79.50),
Quay Unplugged Polarized Square Sunglasses – $49.99 ($79.50),
Bombas 3-Pack Cushioned No-Show Socks – $25.99 ($39),
Vince Shane Loafer – $149.99 ($225),
Made in Italy Burnished Belt – $59.99 ($79.50).
Others: Invicta Watch – $113.99,
Crown & Buckle Supreme NATO Strap – $34.
Note: The pintuck joggers at very top of post are the Reiss Noah, which
are out of stock at Norstrom/all but sold out via Reiss.
Warm Weather Wedding
Nordstrom: Nordstrom Wool & Linen Mélange Sport Coat – $244.99 ($349),
Nordstrom Trim Fit Herringbone Dress Shirt – $59.99 ($89.50),
BOSS Slim Fit Wool Dress Pants – $129.99 ($198),
Quay Unplugged Polarized Square Sunglasses – $49.99 ($79.50),
Made in Italy Socks 4-pack, assort. colors – $36.99 ($50) navy shown,
Johnston & Murphy Single Monks – $129.99 ($199),
Made in Italy Burnished Belt – $59.99 ($79.50).
Others: Citizen Eco-Drive Watch – $180.
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is set to expire this Sunday, August 4th… after which prices will go back up.